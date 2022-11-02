boAt rides on Harvard case study wave, co-founder’s post goes viral

Getting admission to sought-after institutes like Harvard Business School is not a piece of cake, and so is a brand getting selected for a case study in an Ivy League university. Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, who founded ‘boAt Lifestyle’ in 2016, fall into the rare breed of entrepreneurs who have got the opportunity to be invited for a talk with Harvard students after the university published a case study of their brand.

On Tuesday, Gupta shared an Instagram post in which he spoke about his experience of visiting Harvard for an interactive session with the students and faculty members after the university published a case study of their brand. The 36-page case study was written by Rajiv Lal and Kairavi Dey, researchers at the Harvard Business School.

As per the case study, boAt Lifestyle, which produces audio electronic products like headphones and speakers, is “one of India’s first digitally native brands to record a revenue in excess of $65 million and the fifth largest wearable company in the world”.

In the heartwarming post, Gupta wrote, “Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua … apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee… We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students. I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world . #boAtReachesHarvard”.

Gupta’s post soon gathered over 1.6 lakh likes in less than 24 hours. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “@boatxaman now this is something you don’t hear often about an Indian brand. Congratulations Sir Ji