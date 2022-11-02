scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

boAt rides on Harvard case study wave, co-founder’s post goes viral

boAt Lifestyle, an audio equipment brand, was founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta in 2016.

Aman Gupta boAt lifestyle founder, Boat lifestyle Aman Gupta Sameer Mehta, Harvard writes case study on Indian brand boAt lifestyle, Harvard business school publishes study on Indian company boAt, viral Instagram posts boAt lifestyle, Aman Gupta shark tank viral Instagram post, indian express

Getting admission to sought-after institutes like Harvard Business School is not a piece of cake, and so is a brand getting selected for a case study in an Ivy League university. Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, who founded ‘boAt Lifestyle’ in 2016, fall into the rare breed of entrepreneurs who have got the opportunity to be invited for a talk with Harvard students after the university published a case study of their brand.

On Tuesday, Gupta shared an Instagram post in which he spoke about his experience of visiting Harvard for an interactive session with the students and faculty members after the university published a case study of their brand. The 36-page case study was written by Rajiv Lal and Kairavi Dey, researchers at the Harvard Business School.

ALSO READ |‘Haircut > Harvard’: Desi dad’s reply to his son graduating from Harvard goes viral

As per the case study, boAt Lifestyle, which produces audio electronic products like headphones and speakers, is “one of India’s first digitally native brands to record a revenue in excess of $65 million and the fifth largest wearable company in the world”.

In the heartwarming post, Gupta wrote, “Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua … apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee… We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students. I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world . #boAtReachesHarvard”.

Gupta’s post soon gathered over 1.6 lakh likes in less than 24 hours. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “@boatxaman now this is something you don’t hear often about an Indian brand. Congratulations Sir Ji

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 12:56:04 pm
Next Story

Blast in Kabul hits bus carrying Taliban administration employees, injures seven

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement