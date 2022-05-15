‘Must visit, heavenly experience’: Video of boat ride on moonlit night in MP’s Bhedaghat delights netizens

Night boating has begun on the Narmada River in Bhedaghat of Madhya Pradesh‘s Jabalpur district and a clip showing boats rowing amid marble rocks on a full moon’s night has surfaced online. The short clip shared by ANI on Twitter shows lit up white marble rocks and their reflection in the water. Boats are seen rowing amid the breathtaking view with the background score, Doob Chalo Din by Rakesh Tiwari, adding to the enthralling effect.

Netizens have been left spellbound by the clip shared at 9:45 am, which has garnered more than 9,000 views so far. “On full moon night, this experience is mesmerizing,” commented a user.

The colossal marble rocks and Dhuandhar falls are key tourist attractions in Bhedaghat, a town near Jabalpur. Flowing through the marble rocks, the Narmada narrows down and plunges into Dhuandhar falls. The river falls down so fiercely that its sound is heard from a far distance.

The giant marble rocks by the Narmada are sources of livelihood for many in the area. Quirky sculptures and intricate deities made from white marbles often lure tourists.

Interestingly, eggshells of dinosaurs have also been found at many ghats in the area. One can also visit the breathtaking circular 10th-century Chaunsath Yogini Temple, dedicated to yogis, during the tour to Bhedaghat, as per the MP Tourism website.