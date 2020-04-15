Smriti Irani shares BMC’s tweaked version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi opening credits

The BMC tweaked the opening credit of the 2000 popular show and played it in reverse to ask people not to open their doors to visitors during pandemic. The BMC tweaked the opening credit of the 2000 popular show and played it in reverse to ask people not to open their doors to visitors during pandemic.

As the nation remains in lockdown till May 3, the popularity of old television shows has skyrocketed with the airing of show like Mahabharata and Ramayana. So when Mumbai’s civic body tweaked the opening credits from super-hit Indian television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ to pass on an important message about social distancing, it was widely appreciated and even shared by its former star and minister Smriti Irani.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reversed the opening credits so that the show’s protagonist – played by Irani – so that instead of inviting people into the house she shuts the door to them.

“‘Kyunki Saans Bhi Bahut Smart Thi.’ She refused the home tour to any visitors, for the safety of her family members during the lockdown,” said the post on Instagram.

The actor-turned-politician shared the video on her Instagram handle, where she often posts memes and jokes.

“Saas ho ya Bahu stay at home and keep your loved ones safe,” she wrote.

The show’s producer Ekta Kapoor also approved of the message and commented, “Bahu smart haiiii❤️”.

Here’s how others reacted to the post:

With 2,684 cases and 178 deaths until Tuesday morning, Maharashtra remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, and Mumbai the worst-hit city. Nationally, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has crossed the 11,000 mark and death toll is nearing 400.

