‘So, so proud’: Delhi cafe opens doors to help CJP march protesters, co-founder reacts

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters’ outlet in Delhi’s Janpath won plaudits on social media after it reportedly provided shelter, free water refills, and first aid to students caught in the chaos during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest on Monday.

Following the incident, co-founder Matt Chitharanjan reacted to the viral posts on Instagram. Resharing one of the videos on his Instagram Story, Chitharanjan said, “So so proud of our team for handling the violence and chaos so well. But also wish that being decent to people wasn’t so rare that it gets celebrated.”

Blue Tokai wins praise

The protest turned tense after thousands of CJP supporters gathered for the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. The CJP had organised the march to demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and to seek the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.