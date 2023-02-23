scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
This tweet about ‘blue ginger’ has confused the netizens

Often ginger develops blue colour after it is stored in cold temperatures for a long time.

what causes blue ginger

In India, one associates ginger with brown or golden tones. However, Angellica Aribam, a political activist, recently saw ginger that was deep blue in colour.

On Tuesday, Aribam shared a photo of this peculiar rhizome and wrote, “I have never seen a blue ginger in my 20 years of cooking. Is this normal?”.

Her tweet soon prompted much curiosity amongst the netizens. In response to this, a person shared a similar picture of blue ginger and mentioned that this variety of ginger is locally grown in Mizoram.

One person guessed that Aribam might have found Thai ginseng and wrote, “It is black ginger – also called Thai ginseng – the plant looks very similar so the farmer may have thought it was regular ginger while harvesting. Has some medicinal properties. Not as popular as black turmeric.”

Another Twitter user jokingly wrote, “May be the ginger had got blue subscription recently for its authentication 😅”.

ALSO READ |This photo of ‘purple honey’ is going viral. Find out how it is made

As per The Healthy Journal, a website dedicated to healthy eating, gingers often develop a blue and grey colour after they are stored in cold temperatures for a long time. The drop in temperatures changes the chemical composition of ginger as they become less acidic and more alkaline, which gives rise to blue-grey pigmentation.

Another explanation for the blue colour can be a natural mutation of anthocyanins, a naturally occurring pigment found in gingers, blood oranges, and cabbages that gives plants and stems a variation of red, purple, blue, or black colour.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 18:57 IST
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 18:57 IST
