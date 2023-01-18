‘Mind blowing’: Blossoms paint Bengaluru in pink

It’s blooming time in Bengaluru, the Garden City of India. Parts of Bengaluru are decked in breathtaking pink flowers. Amazing photographs of the towering trees embellished with the pink flowers that were shared by the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Tourism Department have gone viral.

While cherry blossoms are associated with countries like Japan and South Korea, the glimpse of pink flowers lying on the roads in India is indeed a sight to behold. As buses pass through the road, the bloomed trees on both sides of the road render the effect of a painting.

The photographs were captured from the Whitefield area in the IT hub by shutterbug Biplab Mohapatra. “AECS Layout, Whitefield The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turns completely pink PC: ( IG @ reflectionofmymemories ),” tweeted Karnataka Tourism.

The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turns completely pink

Netizens marvelled at the sight of the blossom. A user commented, “Mind blowing.” Another user commented, “I miss Silkboard to HSR Layout stretch which was painted in Pink, during this time of the year.”

A third user wrote, “Quite early this time. Pink trumpets and Jacaranda trees usually bloom in their full glory only in late March – early April followed by the flaming red gulmohar.”

The flowers are seen in different shades of pink and at times in purple bloom from a neotropical tree called tabebuia rosea, which grows up to 30 m (98ft). The trees are quick to grow and January, February, March, April are commonly the flowering season.

The flowers are actually native to Central America and the trees were planted in Bengaluru as part of creating a green cover during the British era and post-Independence period.