Bloopers galore: BJP leader asks to vote for ‘cycle’, another wants Amit Shah as PM

BJP leader Naresh Agrawal, while addressing a gathering, expressed his desire to make party president Amit Shah the prime minister.

Naresh Agrawal quit the Samajwadi Party and formally joined the BJP in New Delhi after he lost out his Rajya Sabha re-nomination to Jaya Bachchan. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)
In a major goof-up, BJP leader Ashok Bajpai on Sunday appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for ‘cycle’ to ensure victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video clip shared on Twitter, Bajpai is heard addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh: “To make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again, please stand in the queue on polling stations since morning on April 29. Press the ‘cycle’ button to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi win (Cycle wali button dabakar Modiji ko jeetane ka kaam karna).”

The video garnered a lot of attention online, leaving most users in splits.

While addressing the same rally, another BJP leader Naresh Agrawal, who was earlier with the Samajwadi Party,  expressed his desire to make party president Amit Shah the prime minister. “Our Prime Minister (candidate) is Amit Shah. Who will be your Prime Minister,” Agrawal said.

The state will vote across all seven phases in the Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, 16 seats of the state went to polls on April 11 and April 18. The results will be announced on May 23.

