Blinkit man’s emotional moment with cricket bat leaves internet teary-eyed: ‘Unspoken sacrifices men make’

Before putting the bat back, he gently kisses it, a small gesture that has left many viewers emotional.

A dream may begin in the heart, but not everyone gets the chance to chase it. For many people, survival takes priority over passion, and responsibilities slowly replace ambitions that once meant everything.

A video now going viral online has quietly captured that feeling. The clip shows a Blinkit delivery worker dropping off an order at a family’s home. As he turns to leave, his eyes fall on a cricket bat lying nearby. Almost instinctively, he picks it up and starts shadow-practising a few shots in the hallway, lost for a few seconds in a world far away from deliveries and deadlines. His footwork and timing appear surprisingly polished, almost like someone who has spent years playing the sport. Before putting the bat back, he gently kisses it, a small gesture that has left many viewers emotional.