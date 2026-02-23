Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan

Quick-commerce platforms have boomed over the years, and delivery workers navigating traffic on two-wheelers with Blinkit, Swiggy, or Zepto bags strapped to their backs are a familiar sight in many cities.

However, an elderly man caught the internet’s eye after he was spotted riding a horse carrying a Blinkit bag, apparently to deliver orders.

In a viral video, the man is seen riding a black horse along the edge of a road in Rajasthan. The setting appears semi-rural, with green fields on one side, a few scattered buildings in the distance, and a roadside signboard nearby.

Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag resting on his back as he grips the reins and guides the horse. The horse is adorned with a red bridle and saddle cloth.