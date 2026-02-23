Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan

With a Blinkit delivery bag strapped to his back, the man is seen riding a black horse.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 02:49 PM IST
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bagDressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag (Image source: @Kapil_Jyani_/X)
Quick-commerce platforms have boomed over the years, and delivery workers navigating traffic on two-wheelers with Blinkit, Swiggy, or Zepto bags strapped to their backs are a familiar sight in many cities.

However, an elderly man caught the internet’s eye after he was spotted riding a horse carrying a Blinkit bag, apparently to deliver orders.

In a viral video, the man is seen riding a black horse along the edge of a road in Rajasthan. The setting appears semi-rural, with green fields on one side, a few scattered buildings in the distance, and a roadside signboard nearby.

Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag resting on his back as he grips the reins and guides the horse. The horse is adorned with a red bridle and saddle cloth.

Watch here:

Also Read | ‘Master’s in Math, driving for survival’: Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market

The video has triggered a wave of reactions. “Hahaha… definitely this is a unique content on X,” a user wrote. “Super idea .save nature, control to air pollution, petrol for spent money same used give to food animals .. domestic economy development,” another user commented.

“No one can compete with the people of Rajasthan as artists in the field of art,” a third user reacted.

Last year, a man was spotted riding a camel carrying a Blinkit delivery bag.

Meanwhile, a box of chocolates ordered from Blinkit during Valentine’s Week helped the Delhi Police arrest two suspected mobile phone snatchers and a middleman. According to the police, they placed an order for chocolate for one of the suspects, following which the officials tracked the delivery worker, leading to the suspect’s location in Wazirabad.

 

