Rs 500 tip for Rs 15 order: Blinkit rider’s emotional reaction melts hearts

A Blinkit delivery partner has gone viral after sharing an emotional video about receiving an unexpected Rs 500 tip from a customer. The heartwarming clip has resonated with millions online, crossing 16 million views and attracting more than 1.6 million likes. Social media users have praised the customer’s kindness while highlighting the importance of recognising the efforts of delivery workers.
Interestingly, the customer never appears in the video. Instead, the delivery partner records himself moments after completing the order, speaking candidly about how the generous tip left him overwhelmed.
At the beginning of the video, the rider tells viewers that he had just delivered an order worth less than Rs 15. He then asks them to guess how much the customer tipped him before pulling out a Rs 500 note.
To show why the gesture meant so much, he first displays his in-app earnings for the day, which totalled only Rs 97. Holding up the note, he explains that Rs 500 is almost equal to what he normally earns after working for two days.
Clearly moved, he thanks the customer several times, saying the unexpected generosity had made his day and expressing heartfelt gratitude for her kindness.
A ₹15 food order… but a ₹500 tip
that left a delivery partner
speechless🥰
Small act. Big heart
Humanity still shines❤️👇 pic.twitter.com/QAgNdJwDnc
— Avantika rishishwer (@ki_radhe65022) June 30, 2026
The video quickly struck an emotional chord with viewers, who flooded the comments section with messages of appreciation for the customer. Many felt she understood the financial struggles faced by delivery workers, while others urged people to tip delivery partners whenever possible if they have the means.
One user wrote, “Salute to the sister who gave such a big happiness to the boy of my village.” Another commented, “Ahhh… how grateful this delivery partner is… what a dear lady that granted him this tip!!! Happy that there are still dear and kind people in this world!!!”
A third person added, “Instead of wasteful spending, one should certainly help a poor person so much that even if they eat just one meal a day, they will eat it while offering prayers.”
Rider also documents his life online
Apart from delivering orders for Blinkit, the rider is also active as a content creator on Instagram and YouTube, where he shares glimpses of his everyday life.
According to his YouTube bio, he enjoys documenting real-life experiences and travel through his videos. Describing his channel, he writes: “This isn’t just a vlog, it’s my life story. Come, let’s make memories together.”