Rs 500 tip for Rs 15 order: Blinkit rider’s emotional reaction melts hearts

A Blinkit delivery partner has gone viral after sharing an emotional video about receiving an unexpected Rs 500 tip from a customer. The heartwarming clip has resonated with millions online, crossing 16 million views and attracting more than 1.6 million likes. Social media users have praised the customer’s kindness while highlighting the importance of recognising the efforts of delivery workers.

Interestingly, the customer never appears in the video. Instead, the delivery partner records himself moments after completing the order, speaking candidly about how the generous tip left him overwhelmed.

‘This is what I usually earn in two days’

At the beginning of the video, the rider tells viewers that he had just delivered an order worth less than Rs 15. He then asks them to guess how much the customer tipped him before pulling out a Rs 500 note.