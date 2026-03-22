Watch: internet hails Blinkit delivery worker who earned Rs 65 on his first day using a cycle

A young man’s first day as Blinkit’s delivery agent has caught the internet’s eye, resonating with several social media users. Manish Aswar completed deliveries on a cycle alongside a friend and documented his first earnings: Rs 65.
In a viral video, Aswar is seen sitting on the back seat while his friend pedals away. He films the experience with a striking smile. “Aaj mera Blinkit mein pehla din hai. Humaara Blinkit pe pehla order lag gaya aur hum de bhi aaye. Yeh raha doosra order (Today is my first day at Blinkit. I received my first order on Blinkit and have delivered it. Here is the second order),” he says in the video.
At one point, he mentions that one of the deliveries was to his own neighbour, something he hadn’t expected. “Mujhe lagaa thaa kisiko pataa nahi chalega, lekin sabko pata chal gaya. Kaam mein koi sharm nahi karna chahiye (I thought no one would find out, but everyone got to know. There should be no shame at work),” he adds.
Later in the video, Aswar also shares his earnings from the short shift. “Aaj maine Blinkit se 1.5 ghante mein Rs 65 kamaaye. Toh aapko bataana hai ki aap part-time mein kuch bhi kar sakte hain jaise ki maine cycle use karke, kaam karke, 1.5 ghante mein Rs 65 kamaaye (Today I earned Rs 65 from Blinkit in 1.5 hours. So I want to tell you that you can do anything part-time, like I used a cycle to work and earned Rs 65 in 1.5 hours),” he says.
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The video has prompted reactions from several users and public figures, including Dolly Singh. While the actor-content creator dropped multiple emojis in the comment section, TV actor Suyyash Rai commented, “Bhagwan tujhe 64000000000 de (May God give you Rs 64,000,00,00,00).
“Respectfully Just FYI, In an hour and a half he earned 64 INR which is even less than a minimum wage 500/8. I see you guys talking about everything under the stars on shark tank when there is something wrong with the product hope you are looking into this. This is Exploitation. Period!!” a user wrote. “Never let your smile fade, brother,” a third user reacted.
“Don’t let anyone ruin your pretty smile,” a fourth user chimed in.