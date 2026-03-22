Watch: internet hails Blinkit delivery worker who earned Rs 65 on his first day using a cycle

He mentions that one of the deliveries was to his own neighbour (Image source: @manish_bhai_vestige47/Instagram)

A young man’s first day as Blinkit’s delivery agent has caught the internet’s eye, resonating with several social media users. Manish Aswar completed deliveries on a cycle alongside a friend and documented his first earnings: Rs 65.

In a viral video, Aswar is seen sitting on the back seat while his friend pedals away. He films the experience with a striking smile. “Aaj mera Blinkit mein pehla din hai. Humaara Blinkit pe pehla order lag gaya aur hum de bhi aaye. Yeh raha doosra order (Today is my first day at Blinkit. I received my first order on Blinkit and have delivered it. Here is the second order),” he says in the video.