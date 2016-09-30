Blast from the past: Narendra Modi’s 2011 interview on how India should deal with Pakistan goes viral

Narendra Modi-interview from 2011 on how India should deal with Pakistan/ Screenshot Narendra Modi-interview from 2011 on how India should deal with Pakistan/ Screenshot

The Indian Army carried out surgical strikes along the Line of Control in Pakistan where terrorists had positioned themselves causing “significant” casualties. The attack by India was in response to the recent Uri attacks that killed 19 Indian soldiers. The move is being lauded by Indians across the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also getting a lot of praise for delivering on his promise that the attack on India will not go unpunished.

“The operations were focused on ensuring that these terrorists do not succeed in their design to cause destruction and endanger the lives of our citizens,” Lt General Ranbir Singh, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) said. India does not plan to carry out any other operation.

WATCH VIDEO: India’s Surgical Strike: Beyond What The Govt Said

After the strike, when social media was abuzz with pro-Modi slogans and messages, someone dug out an old video of him from 2011 wherein the then Gujarat Chief Minister is being interviewed by journalist Rajat Sharma in his show Aap Ki Adalat. Back then, Modi had said “Pakistan should be given an answer in the language they understand,” and that we must create “international pressure”.

Well, many on social media said that he has indeed done what he said. The video has been retweeted nearly 3000 times.

Watch the video here:

WATCH VIDEO: Night After Surgical Strikes: PM Narendra Modi To Review Situation

