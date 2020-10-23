Blake Lively draws fake shoes on her bare feet, leaves netizens amused

The post soon triggered an avalanche of reactions online with many trying to figure out whether the shoes were indeed drawn by the actor herself. (Source: @JarettSays/Twitter)

Known for playing pranks on one another, Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds often leave netizens amused. However, this time, a picture posted by Lively has left many scratching their heads.

While the couple shared an almost similar picture on their social media accounts after casting early votes ahead of the US presidential elections on November 3, many pointed to a photoshopped pair of shoes on ‘The Gossip Girl’ actor’s bare feet.

“Someone please tell me I’m not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo,” tweeted a user Jarett Wieselman while sharing the almost identical picture of the actors.

Someone please tell me I’m not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo pic.twitter.com/Wiwprqe0y3 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2020

The post soon triggered an avalanche of reactions online with many trying to figure out whether the shoes were indeed drawn by the actor herself. Later, a user also shared a screenshot of Lively’s Instagram story that cleared the mystery.

Mystery solved. You were right lol pic.twitter.com/FhdlLwsjhu — Angela (@angela_zagami) October 22, 2020

While many wondered why the actor would draw on her feet and share a picture, many concluded that it was an attempt to encourage people to go out and vote.

blowing my mind — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2020

She did a pair of boots too! pic.twitter.com/H9sCSlIaIu — Shauna Sullivan (@ShaunaSullivan_) October 22, 2020

i mean, we’re sharing their voting photos arent we? — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2020

Yes, and she has claimed credit for it in her Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/M4tnWO0kbz — gettingsome (@gettingsome) October 22, 2020

they are so adorable ㅠ ㅠ — andy ᴮᴱ ⁷ (@torochii) October 22, 2020

oh wait she’s acknowledging it all over her story now lol — Valentina Payne (@valentinatpayne) October 22, 2020

