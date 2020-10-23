scorecardresearch
Friday, October 23, 2020
Blake Lively draws fake shoes on her bare feet, leaves netizens amused

While many wondered why the actor would draw on her feet and share a picture, many concluded that it was an attempt to encourage people to go out and vote.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 23, 2020 8:37:15 pm
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, US elections, voting, donald trump, joe biden, Blake Lively photoshop footwear, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe post soon triggered an avalanche of reactions online with many trying to figure out whether the shoes were indeed drawn by the actor herself. (Source: @JarettSays/Twitter)

Known for playing pranks on one another, Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds often leave netizens amused. However, this time, a picture posted by Lively has left many scratching their heads.

While the couple shared an almost similar picture on their social media accounts after casting early votes ahead of the US presidential elections on November 3, many pointed to a photoshopped pair of shoes on ‘The Gossip Girl’ actor’s bare feet.

“Someone please tell me I’m not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo,” tweeted a user Jarett Wieselman while sharing the almost identical picture of the actors.

The post soon triggered an avalanche of reactions online with many trying to figure out whether the shoes were indeed drawn by the actor herself. Later, a user also shared a screenshot of Lively’s Instagram story that cleared the mystery.

While many wondered why the actor would draw on her feet and share a picture, many concluded that it was an attempt to encourage people to go out and vote.

