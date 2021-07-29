scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Herd of blackbucks caught on camera in Gujarat; PM Narendra Modi says ‘excellent’

The video, initially shared by Gujarat's Department of Information on Twitter, showed the herd moving in a swift and synchronised manner.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2021 1:10:10 pm
Blackbuck crossing, Blackbuck National Park, Gujarat, Bhavnagar, Blackbuck crossing viral video, Trending news, Indian Antelopes, Viral news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the video were left mesmerised. Several others also came up with the suggestion of building overpasses to ensure the safe passage of animals.

A herd of blackbucks was spotted crossing a road in the Blackbuck National Park in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar this week, and a video of it is now making rounds on the internet. The footage, initially shared by Gujarat’s Department of Information on Twitter, showed the animals moving in a swift and synchronised manner.

The department said the herd comprised over 3,000 blackbucks. “Over 3,000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar’s Blackbuck National Park,” it wrote in the caption.

The video impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who re-shared it on his Twitter feed. “Excellent,” he commented.

Watch the video here:

According to the national park’s range forest officer Ankur Patel, however, there are 3,000 to 4,000 blackbucks in the national park, and 700 to 800 are seen in the video.

Patel said the video was shot a few days ago by a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan stationed at a police check post on Dholera-Bhavnagar highway. “The land seen on both sides of that internal road belongs to the forest department. While going back home after his night duty, the GRD jawan saw the blackbucks crossing the road in the morning and captured the amazing sight on his mobile phone and shared it on social media,” the official told news agency PTI.

Patel explained that blackbucks keep moving from one place to another. He said the video featured around 700 to 800 blackbucks, majority of which were females or sub-adults as their colour was brown. Adult males are black in colour.

Many who came across the video were left mesmerised. Several people suggested building an overpass to ensure safe passage to the animals.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The national park is famous for its blackbucks, also known as Indian antelopes, which are characterised by their elegant spiralling horns. Established in July 1976, and despite being one of the smallest national parks in the country, it packs in a robust amount of species for the wildlife lover.

Native to India and Nepal, blackbucks inhabit grassy plains and lightly forested areas with perennial water sources and are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

