‘Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka’s Bhadra Reserve goes viral

Some viewers were so struck by the footage's beauty that they even questioned its authenticity

A stunning moment from Karnataka’s forests has left wildlife lovers in awe. At the scenic backwaters of Bhadra Tiger Reserve, a leopard and a black panther were filmed sharing a quiet drink of water, an unusual and captivating sight in the wild. The video of the rare encounter, now widely circulating on social media, offers a glimpse into the raw yet peaceful side of India’s wilderness.

The video was captured by wildlife photographer Sohan Singh, who goes by @the_wildeye_captures on Instagram.

In the clip, a leopard is seen lapping water when, moments later, a black panther slowly walks up from behind and joins it. The two stand shoulder to shoulder, their reflections rippling across the water, creating a scene that feels almost cinematic.