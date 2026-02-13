‘Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka’s Bhadra Reserve goes viral

The video, captured by wildlife photographer Sohan Singh, shows a leopard lapping water when, moments later, a black panther slowly walks up from behind and joins it.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra ReserveSome viewers were so struck by the footage's beauty that they even questioned its authenticity
A stunning moment from Karnataka’s forests has left wildlife lovers in awe. At the scenic backwaters of Bhadra Tiger Reserve, a leopard and a black panther were filmed sharing a quiet drink of water, an unusual and captivating sight in the wild. The video of the rare encounter, now widely circulating on social media, offers a glimpse into the raw yet peaceful side of India’s wilderness.

The video was captured by wildlife photographer Sohan Singh, who goes by @the_wildeye_captures on Instagram.

In the clip, a leopard is seen lapping water when, moments later, a black panther slowly walks up from behind and joins it. The two stand shoulder to shoulder, their reflections rippling across the water, creating a scene that feels almost cinematic.

Sharing the video, Singh wrote, “When the Stars align, Magic happens. The Black Panther and his bold mother quenching their thirst in the serene Bhadra Backwaters.”

He described it as “A surreal moment that will live on as Bhadra’s legacy for years to come.”

The internet responded almost instantly. Many called it a “once-in-a-lifetime sighting,” amazed at how calmly the two powerful predators stood together. Some viewers were so struck by the footage’s beauty that they even questioned its authenticity.

One user commented, “Thanks to AI, I’m now a skeptic , every beautiful post needs a reality check to see if it’s real or not,” prompting Singh to respond, “Haha, it’s a compliment that you think that. But thankfully this sequence has ZERO AI intervention.”

Another user reflected, “Some encounters are not just photographs, they are lessons in patience, respect, and the hidden magic of the jungle.” Others echoed the sentiment, with one writing, “SHOT soo Goated that ppl started calling it AI,” while another added, “Oh my god!!! Beautiful. Especially the black panther staring, it felt like it was staring into my soul.”

Where is the Bhadra Tiger Reserve?

Located in the Western Ghats, the Bhadra Tiger Reserve spans parts of the Chikmagalur and Shivamogga districts in Karnataka. The reserve, known for its rolling hills, deep valleys and thick forests, is shaped somewhat like a saucer, according to the National Tiger Conservation.

It is nourished by the Bhadra River and its tributaries, which sustain the region’s rich biodiversity.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
