Saturday, May 23, 2020
Black panther spotted at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh, pictures go viral

The black leopard was captured multiple times at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh by the trap cameras set up to track tigers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2020 8:32:42 pm
Black panther, Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur black panther, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Trending news, Indian Express news Many who came across the viral pictures drew comparisons to Bagheera from Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’ (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

Several photographs of a black panther captured with the help of trap cameras have emerged from the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh and are making rounds on the internet.

According to news agency ANI, multiple pictures were captured by the trap camera set up to track tigers at the reserve between March 25 and April 25.

Talking to ANI, S Gupta, Chief Conservator of Forest, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve said: “Back panthers are rare. We spotted it in 2017 as well. We had installed trap cameras between March 25 to April 25 for tiger tracking. We’ll find out if there are cubs or any other panther in this area.”

Take a look here:

Many who came across the viral pictures drew comparisons to Bagheera from Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’.

Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Recently, a black panther was reportedly sighted at the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband district.

