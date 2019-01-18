Toggle Menu
BJP leader changes surname to ‘Bharatiya’, starts campaign to get others to follow him

The "Proud Bharatiya" Foundation has been set up to create unity amongst people where Indians can rise above name, surname, religion, region, caste, language and other forms of discrimination.

He told PTI the name change has been effected in the official gazette as well.

Asking people of India to put their country first, a BJP politician has kickstarted a campaign for Indians to change their surname to ‘Bharatiya’. With the stated aim of combating “the growing discrimination in the country”, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai president Mohit Kamboj started the initiative by changing his own surname and launching a website where others could do the same.

“It is a call to rise above religion, region, caste and other factors that divide us,” says text on the website Proud Bharatiya. Calling the movement “the need of the hour”, the website said that the politician “aims to bring a revolution in the hearts and minds of his fellow citizens.”

During a press conference in Mumbai, Kambhoj, who was the richest candidate in 2014 Maharashtra elections with assets worth Rs 354 crore, said his “Proud Bharatiya” Foundation has been set up to create unity amongst people. He wants Indians to rise above name, surname, religion, region, caste, language and other forms of discrimination.

“I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth,” he told PTI. He said the name change has been effected officially as well, the report said.

Huge billboards and newspaper advertisements declaring his change of name have been put up across Mumbai.

Some are backing Kambhoj and have changed their names on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. People can change their name by registering on the website or by giving a missed call. Some people tweeted in support of the idea.

However, not everyone is backing the initiative.

