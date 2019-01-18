BJP leader changes surname to ‘Bharatiya’, starts campaign to get others to follow him

Asking people of India to put their country first, a BJP politician has kickstarted a campaign for Indians to change their surname to ‘Bharatiya’. With the stated aim of combating “the growing discrimination in the country”, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai president Mohit Kamboj started the initiative by changing his own surname and launching a website where others could do the same.

Advertising

“It is a call to rise above religion, region, caste and other factors that divide us,” says text on the website Proud Bharatiya. Calling the movement “the need of the hour”, the website said that the politician “aims to bring a revolution in the hearts and minds of his fellow citizens.”

During a press conference in Mumbai, Kambhoj, who was the richest candidate in 2014 Maharashtra elections with assets worth Rs 354 crore, said his “Proud Bharatiya” Foundation has been set up to create unity amongst people. He wants Indians to rise above name, surname, religion, region, caste, language and other forms of discrimination.

“I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth,” he told PTI. He said the name change has been effected officially as well, the report said.

Advertising

Huge billboards and newspaper advertisements declaring his change of name have been put up across Mumbai.

@mohitkamboj_bjp @mohitbharatiya_

Glad to see your hoardings near Bandra Worli Sea link .. I support you for the cause #riseabovediscrimination #ProudBharatiya pic.twitter.com/8qw1F8HkAY — imtiyaz khan (@imtitweet) January 18, 2019

Some are backing Kambhoj and have changed their names on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. People can change their name by registering on the website or by giving a missed call. Some people tweeted in support of the idea.

Now i m Bharatiya First. Like my leader @mohitkamboj_bjp who is named as Mohit Bharatiya.#MohitBharatiya pic.twitter.com/HZFAxemrOU — Omprakash Bharatiya (@OmprakashJDubey) January 17, 2019

@bharatiya_proud Take a look Our regional differences become one with the nation is the basis of being a #ProudBharatiya pic.twitter.com/57kRi0RICD — Shankar Sharma 🇮🇳 (@iShnkarSharma_) January 14, 2019

However, not everyone is backing the initiative.

This man obviously believes that to rise against “discrimination “ &to be “one” with d Nation is to change yr name to “Bharatiya” #fakepatriotismatitsbest. FYI Moron, why don’t you be one in “thought” one in “religion” one as “people”.That’s what is being ONE not changing yr name pic.twitter.com/vdzAejbIpc — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) January 18, 2019

Country comes first and this gentleman changes his last name.. lol.. #Fail https://t.co/wL4tcUpsHf — Aiyappa CG (@yaps9) January 18, 2019

All that saffron in today’s TOI Advt made me wonder how is the guy a Proud bharatiya..Then the next page revealed the truth..He is a Bhakt Bharatiya!! pic.twitter.com/hUjvXQazGq — Lekha Nair (@lekhaNnair) January 18, 2019

New nationalism test: make it mandatory for every Indian citizen to add Bharatiya to his first name. https://t.co/tfhMs1IDfl — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) January 18, 2019