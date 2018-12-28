BJP shares The Accidental Prime Minister’s trailer on Twitter, draws flak online

Toggle Menu
The BJP shared the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister on Twitter and many criticised the party for endorsing the film arguing it maligned the credibility of the film now.

Twitterati were not impressed with BJP sharing the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister online.

The trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, a political drama based on a book by former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru, was released on Thursday. The trailer generated quite a buzz on social media. But what got most talking online was the fact that it was shared by the official Twitter handle of the BJP, @BJP4India.

“Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready?” the official handle wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, however, not for the reason the party would have wanted. While most were surprised as to how a ruling party can openly endorse a film based on the Opposition and a previous government, others argued that with their endorsement, the credibility of the “insider’s account”has now been maligned. Sample these:

The Vijay Gutte directorial is set to release on January 11 and stars Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008.

