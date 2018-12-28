BJP shares The Accidental Prime Minister’s trailer on Twitter, draws flak online

The trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, a political drama based on a book by former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru, was released on Thursday. The trailer generated quite a buzz on social media. But what got most talking online was the fact that it was shared by the official Twitter handle of the BJP, @BJP4India.

“Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready?” the official handle wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider’s account, releasing on 11 Jan! pic.twitter.com/ToliKa8xaH — BJP (@BJP4India) December 27, 2018

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, however, not for the reason the party would have wanted. While most were surprised as to how a ruling party can openly endorse a film based on the Opposition and a previous government, others argued that with their endorsement, the credibility of the “insider’s account”has now been maligned. Sample these:

A political party endorsing a Bollywood movie is definitely not ‘Acche Din’ https://t.co/QIusox9jOX — Nikhil Jain (@YeHaiSpartaa) December 28, 2018

Never knew a political party can campaign for a commercial film … Desperate! https://t.co/JWQhlvetsl — Rathish M Saravanan (@dearrathish) December 28, 2018

I had some expectations… but with BJP making this such obvious political movie and @AnupamPKher seems to be over acting, will have to miss it.. book was good though. Wasted an awesome subject https://t.co/3p76EoMVKI — Santosh Thourani (@smalltownsanta) December 28, 2018

Is it the first time that a national party of BJP’s scale is promoting a movie trailer? Is this movie an instrument to humiliate one of the most learned PM’s the country ever had… hopefully not. https://t.co/rjNjEHCoPk — Raktim (@1cosmicguru) December 28, 2018

Looking forward to the trailer reviews of all the upcoming movies because that’s what an elected government is for. Popcorn time in India🍿 https://t.co/E5AfKzsXtH — Sachin Xalxo (@sachinxtweets) December 28, 2018

It just a movie based on a book. Why this desperation? https://t.co/d3WhSBOKRR — Abhishek Parashar (@abhishekiimc) December 28, 2018

This is one movie that will certainly be dubbed in Russian and Chinese as it gives the impression that the Nehru/Gandhis are anti-US. It’s better to be anti-US these days when chief of US is #Trump. https://t.co/x0XfRcd74M — Kallol Bhattacherjee (@janusmyth) December 28, 2018

Am flabbergasted, why is @BJP4India promoting @INCIndia in such a mega way! After all, any publicity is good publicity https://t.co/iKNYsiAAKm — SuranjanaRB (@SuranjanaRb) December 28, 2018

The IQ of BJP It cell is fairly questionable. Left to itself, the movie might have had some credibility. Now it brazenly reveals itself as a pure propaganda video. https://t.co/ZfOBT0Ds7L — Khal-Nair (@nitinnair81) December 28, 2018

A political party promoting a movie. The erosion of @AnupamPKher‘s goodwill is finally complete. https://t.co/heACvvyhqe — shubhankar.c (@monkeypreneur) December 28, 2018

Bjp promoting this.. wow.. @AnupamPKher it shows clear political intention and you liked this tweet also.. sirji I am a big fan of yours but this is not acceptable and also trailer shows it clearly undermines Dr Singh. https://t.co/0I25gqN3By — Just kunal (@motakunal) December 28, 2018

When was the last time BJP India’s official handle promoted trailer for a movie? Clearly this movie is intended to malign opposition before 2019 elections. If only they could come up with the trailer before Rajasthan & MP elections 🤣 — Dr Aaron (@AaronRamsay5) December 27, 2018

Who is this genius who thought sharing this trailer a good idea? I mean how idiotic! Lame. Counter productive.

Talk about digging one’s own grave! — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 27, 2018

The Vijay Gutte directorial is set to release on January 11 and stars Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008.