Why BJP retweeted Congress’ post on Rahul Gandhi’s photos from Bundestag

Photos of Rahul Gandhi standing against the iconic Graffiti wall from World War II has gone viral. (Source: Congress/ Twitter) Photos of Rahul Gandhi standing against the iconic Graffiti wall from World War II has gone viral. (Source: Congress/ Twitter)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day trip to Germany, where he is meeting business leaders and delegations from a few non-profit organisations, as part of his party’s NRI outreach programme ahead of the 2019 elections. While his speech at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg on Wednesday has been criticised by the BJP, photos of Gandhi’s visit to the German Parliament, Bundestag, was the talk of the town and quickly went viral. So much so that even the BJP couldn’t stop sharing it!

During his visit, Gandhi took a tour of the iconic Graffiti wall from World War II and the ‘Archive of German Members of Parliament’. Photos of him standing against the backdrop of the Graffiti Wall was shared on Twitter by Congress and garnered a lot of attention online. “The many facets of Rahul Gandhi. #Bundestag,” Congress wrote on the micro-blogging site, posting four photos of the party chief showing varying expressions.

CP @RahulGandhi walks through the ‘Archive of German Members of Parliament’, the ‘archive’ has boxes labeled with every MP elected to the Bundestag from 1919 & 1999. The ‘archive boxes’ resemble brick walls, which are a metaphor for the foundation of the parliamentary structure. pic.twitter.com/o6Fi2ak5Sx — Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2018

The peculiarity of the post and the photos left many wondering who was managing the account, while some suspected if the account was hacked again. As the photos started circulating online, BJP’s official handle retweeted it saying, “Even we couldn’t resist retweeting this ;)”

Even we couldn’t resist retweeting this ;) https://t.co/M0y9Uvun7M — BJP (@BJP4India) August 23, 2018

The photos have gone viral across social media platforms and have turned into a meme now.

