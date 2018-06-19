BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP: How politicians reacted on Twitter

BJP ministers from the state held a meeting with party president Amit Shah in New Delhi, following which the decision to withdraw support to PDP was announced. BJP ministers from the state held a meeting with party president Amit Shah in New Delhi, following which the decision to withdraw support to PDP was announced.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Tuesday that it was severing its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

After BJP ministers from the state held a meeting with party president Amit Shah in New Delhi, the decision was announced. The ministers were summoned for the meeting with Shah a day after the Centre refused to extend the ceasefire that was put in place the holy month of Ramzan.

As BJP’s Ram Madhav announced the decision at a press conference, it generated a buzz on social media.

“We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir,” Madhav said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Congress MP Kapil Sibal were among the first to voice their opinion on the alliance breaking up.

