Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP: How politicians reacted on Twitter

The BJP has sought governor's rule in the state, but political opponents are criticising its decision to exit the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2018 4:34:14 pm
BJP ministers from the state held a meeting with party president Amit Shah in New Delhi, following which the decision to withdraw support to PDP was announced.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Tuesday that it was severing its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

After BJP ministers from the state held a meeting with party president Amit Shah in New Delhi, the decision was announced. The ministers were summoned for the meeting with Shah a day after the Centre refused to extend the ceasefire that was put in place the holy month of Ramzan.

As BJP’s Ram Madhav announced the decision at a press conference, it generated a buzz on social media.

“We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir,” Madhav said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Congress MP Kapil Sibal were among the first to voice their opinion on the alliance breaking up.

Here are some of the reactions to the announcement.

