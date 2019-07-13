Toggle Menu
BJP MPs Hema Malini, Anurag Thakur sweep Parliament premises, leaves netizens unimpressed

While some questioned the point of clearing a cleaned premise as the leaders were only seen sweeping a few scattered dry leaves, others opined that it was just for a photo-op.

BJP MPs taking part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in Parliament premises do not go down well with people online. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur and Mathura MP Hema Malini took part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in the Parliament premises on Saturday. The BJP MPs were seen sweeping the premises outside the Parliament with brooms while being surrounded by many security and other staff. However, as the video of the initiative was shared online, netizens were not thrilled.

Watch the video here:

While most slammed the MPs calling it fake and hard to believe, others trolled them with GIFs. A few users on Twitter also turned it into a meme.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

“It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well,” Malini, one of the oldest MP participating in the initiative said.

