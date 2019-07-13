BJP MPs Hema Malini, Anurag Thakur sweep Parliament premises, leaves netizens unimpressed

Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur and Mathura MP Hema Malini took part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in the Parliament premises on Saturday. The BJP MPs were seen sweeping the premises outside the Parliament with brooms while being surrounded by many security and other staff. However, as the video of the initiative was shared online, netizens were not thrilled.

While some questioned the point of clearing a cleaned premise as the leaders were only seen sweeping a few scattered dry leaves, others opined that it was just for a photo-op. Many suggested the MPs should go down to places where cleaning was required.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

While most slammed the MPs calling it fake and hard to believe, others trolled them with GIFs. A few users on Twitter also turned it into a meme.

Isn’t parliament premises already super clean.

Such photo ops are unnecessary & looks ridiculous. — Michael Corleone 🇮🇳 (@_GodfatherAndCo) July 13, 2019

Stupidity, not sure when they will stop all these fake drama in front of media! Keeping country clean, is the very basic responsibility of any government. Why it requires separate tax collected as Swachh bharat, then what for standard 30% tax collected, govt servants to eat? — Core Socio (@CoreSocio) July 13, 2019

Why inside Parliament premises?! They can get to the roads which are unclean and filled with garbage! Looks like they are playing hockey with a paper cup there! https://t.co/WuH331sNwz — Sanjeevee sadagopan (@sanjusadagopan) July 13, 2019

How come the premises of Parliament of India needs 100s of parliamentarians to clean it ? Is it kept that dirty …?? — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 13, 2019

People of India would be more happy if they go outside parliament premises and clean the roads. I guess there is no need to clean already cleaned premises. https://t.co/SVsKNmXlwo — Anshuman Jaiswal (@anshumansworld) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini Ji, There is no dearth of kachara in Mathura and Vrindawan. Your swacchta drive is required at

1. Vishram Ghat, Mathura

2. Banke Bihari Gali

3. All lanes in Vrindawan

4. Demolish Eidgah Masjid Sit with your local MLAs, municipality, officers and do the real job! https://t.co/NqlHZbNH6B — Prahnjal Bajpai (@prahnjal) July 13, 2019

Anurag Tkahur is using his cricketing skills & Hema Malini is using her acting skills — اظہر خان (@Azhariskhan) July 13, 2019

When your juniors work on the ppt but you present it in front of the client. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini doesn’t want to hurt the ground. Such a nice lady. Respect! https://t.co/drx2HXKFrO — مہرین (@MehreenAlam_) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini that’s a broom not Mayur Pankh https://t.co/AxJ980IlvP — Varsha (@nvvarsha) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini be like pic.twitter.com/k7CFjqLXYt — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini’s contribution in this cleaning drive is equal to Vivek Oberoi’s contribution in Indian cinema.🤣 https://t.co/N3UiAmrlZf — Junny Bhat (@imjunnybhat) July 13, 2019

“Even a broom can be a brush to a true artist.” – Hema Malini. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/MseaRiR9wZ — Issho ㊙️ (@stonedsisyphus) July 13, 2019

When it comes to trying sweeping

Fakhar Zaman is way more better than Hema Malini ji

Atleast Fakhar Zaman tried pic.twitter.com/GFTQaJC03R — Subham (@subhsays) July 13, 2019

Wonder @dreamgirlhema ever hold a broom before. Looks more like a left handed cricketer https://t.co/jWTSSE3upd — rizwan hashim (@rizurizu) July 13, 2019

Lmao me trying to do house work https://t.co/84B6Wysfbr — WannabeJannati (@Islamabaddiee) July 13, 2019

When new entrants at Hogwarts are introduced to the broomstick for the first time https://t.co/7BZpx3LwmW — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) July 13, 2019

“It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well,” Malini, one of the oldest MP participating in the initiative said.