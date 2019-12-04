BJP MP Nishikant Dubey mocked after video of him dismissing GDP’s importance goes viral

Nishikant Dubey pitched for sustainable development over GDP. Nishikant Dubey pitched for sustainable development over GDP.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dismissed the importance of the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) in Parliament Monday and said that the statistic shouldn’t be treated as truth like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and claimed it wouldn’t be of use in the future. After the comment went viral on socal media, the MP from the Godda constituency in Jharkhand was trolled and mocked with memes.

“GDP 1934 mein aaya Issey Pehle koi GDP nahi tha…… Keval GDP ko Bible, Ramayan ya Mahabharat maan lena satya nahi hai aur future mein GDP ka koi bahot zyada upyog bhi nahi hoga, (GDP didn’t exist before 1934. GDP cannot be considered Bible, Ramayan or Mahabharat. It won’t even be used much in the future),” he said.

The MP then pitched for sustainable development instead of GDP, adding that government programmes like Swachch Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushmaan Bharat have improved the lives of people.

Here’s how people reacted to the statement::

GDP did not exist before 1934 and won’t be of much use in future — BJP MP Nishikant Dubey RSS did not exist before 1925 and was of no use till date except for communal polarisation and won’t be of any use in future — People of India — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) December 2, 2019

Well, it’s a good thing then that we dont have any https://t.co/ZcFX5agmoQ — Nitya Thirumalai (@NitsThirumalai) December 2, 2019

Sir @narendramodi ji, please make this honourable MP the finance minister in place of @nsitharaman ji. He deserves, he is a warehouse of knowledge. https://t.co/4OiFY7ffsq — Bimal Prasad Pandia (@bimalpandia) December 2, 2019

One more great Economist of present day from BJP stable.😁😁 ‘GDP Not Bible or Ramayana, Will Be Irrelevant in Future’: BJP MP https://t.co/BQ3KmjnkWT via @DailyhuntApp — ARUN KUMAR GUPTA (@ARUN_290352) December 2, 2019

GDP Not Bible or Ramayana, Won’t be Relevant in the Futurev: Nishikant Dubey With that logic, BJP wont be relevant in the future as well : Sincere Hindu! — Human🇮🇳First (@Army__bratt) December 2, 2019

Reports: GDP growth lowest in 6 years 4.5%

BJP:let’s make GDP invalid

BJP MP:GDP not bible or ramayana, not important in future,not a measure of growth. — Adarsh kumar Amar🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@OhGodItsAdarsh) December 2, 2019

Calling it ‘Irrelevant in Future’ is a good way to escape of what we can’t improve. Isn’t it? Mr MP #GDPirrelevantInFuture #GDPSlides https://t.co/KYk6sHxII3 — Murari (@murarivarma) December 2, 2019

Today they say GDP is not BIBLE and tomorrow they will say CONSTITUTION is not RAMAYANA. Any takers . — NarasimhamChaturvedi (@vedulasimham) December 2, 2019

Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in jail in connection with INX Media case, also responded to Dubey’s statement said in a tweet, “GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased…God save India’s economy,”

India’s GDP growth slipped to a 26-quarter low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal due to deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity. The GDP growth rate has now slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter with the previous low of 4.3 per cent recorded in March 2013.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd