Saturday, December 28, 2019

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey mocked after video of him dismissing GDP’s importance goes viral

The MP from Jharkhand pitched for sustainable development instead of GDP. But as his comments went viral on social media, he was mocked with tweets and memes.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dismissed the importance of the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) in Parliament Monday and said that the statistic shouldn’t be treated as truth like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and claimed it wouldn’t be of use in the future. After the comment went viral on socal media, the MP from the Godda constituency in Jharkhand was trolled and mocked with memes.

“GDP 1934 mein aaya Issey Pehle koi GDP nahi tha…… Keval GDP ko Bible, Ramayan ya Mahabharat maan lena satya nahi hai aur future mein GDP ka koi bahot zyada upyog bhi nahi hoga, (GDP didn’t exist before 1934. GDP cannot be considered Bible, Ramayan or Mahabharat. It won’t even be used much in the future),” he said.

The MP then pitched for sustainable development instead of GDP, adding that government programmes like Swachch Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushmaan Bharat have improved the lives of people.

Here’s how people reacted to the statement::

Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in jail in connection with INX Media case, also responded to Dubey’s statement said in a tweet, “GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased…God save India’s economy,”

India’s GDP growth slipped to a 26-quarter low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal due to deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity. The GDP growth rate has now slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter with the previous low of 4.3 per cent recorded in March 2013.

