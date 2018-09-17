Follow Us:
BJP MP faces flak after video of party worker washing his feet and drinking that water goes viral

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey faced flak on social media after a video of a local BJP worker washing the MP's feet and drinking the same water went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 17, 2018 2:28:03 pm
BJP. Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP worker, Nishikant dubey, BJP, BJp worker washes feet, Jharkhand MP, Godda The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey was criticised on social media after a video of a local party worker washing the MP’s feet and drinking the same water went viral on social media. Dubey later defended himself by saying that what the worker did was a ‘customary practice in Jharkhand’ and he did it out of sheer happiness.

The incident, which took place in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday, showed a local BJP worker, Pawan Shah, washing the feet of the MP amid claps and loud cheers of ‘Pawan bhai zindabad’.

Watch the video here:

However, many people were outraged by the act and called out the politician for allowing the party worker to do such a thing. His explanation on Facebook was also met with criticism.

While some commented that the BJP leaders need to discourage such acts by followers, others called the whole episode ‘disgraceful’. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

