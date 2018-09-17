BJP MP faces flak after video of party worker washing his feet and drinking that water goes viral

The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey was criticised on social media after a video of a local party worker washing the MP’s feet and drinking the same water went viral on social media. Dubey later defended himself by saying that what the worker did was a ‘customary practice in Jharkhand’ and he did it out of sheer happiness.

The incident, which took place in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Sunday, showed a local BJP worker, Pawan Shah, washing the feet of the MP amid claps and loud cheers of ‘Pawan bhai zindabad’.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand’s Godda (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/J2YwazQDhg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

However, many people were outraged by the act and called out the politician for allowing the party worker to do such a thing. His explanation on Facebook was also met with criticism.

While some commented that the BJP leaders need to discourage such acts by followers, others called the whole episode ‘disgraceful’. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

What a shame. The most disgusting thing I saw recently. #SwachhataHiSeva https://t.co/PmYv31odZt — ツ Sonal ♡ (@SonalMehra_) September 17, 2018

What a shameful act it was. What has happened to people? They are considering a person as God. Shame on people & MP Nishikant Dubey. https://t.co/2vHlTfpbCi — Kumar Rajnikant (@iRajnikantKumar) September 17, 2018

Kya ho gya hai in logo ko? https://t.co/1HS2tx576d — Fateh Singh (@frank_banna) September 17, 2018

BJP leaders need to be careful & discourage such acts by their followers, hope they understand what @narendramodi ji means when he calls himself ‘Pradhan Sevak’. No KINGS in DEMOCRACY. https://t.co/ydkTrhLFGa — Anjana (@AnjanaPed) September 17, 2018

