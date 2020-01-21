The latest ‘art and artist’ meme template even has the BJP using it to target AAP

The latest meme trend on social media is a combination of two photos- one of the artist and other of its artist. The latest meme trend on social media is a combination of two photos- one of the artist and other of its artist.

A meme template called ‘art and artist’ has become popular on social media and has even been used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to troll political opponents Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The meme template is a combination of two photos, one of the ‘art’ and the other of the ‘artist’ said to be behind it. The official handle of BJP’s Delhi unit on Monday tweeted a series of memes with the template to take a dig at AAP and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP’s tweets come after the AAP tweeted a meme intended to mock BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari. The tweet soon ended up starting a meme war with political rivals BJP and Congress joining in.

The meme template is a popular one on Twitter and has seen multiple people come up with their own version of it. Here are some examples:

The Art The Artists pic.twitter.com/r1ehq8jBZ1 — 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖏𝖆𝖆𝖗𝖆 (@being_tiger_) January 19, 2020

The Art The Artist pic.twitter.com/7tgJWRqoTB

AAP, BJP and Congress have released their lists of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. Polling will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared days on February 11.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd