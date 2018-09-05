Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
BJP MLA’s ‘kidnap women for men’ remark riles netizens

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad shared the video on Twitter, where Kadam is seen talking to the men in the crowd and allegedly making the claims. He offers his telephone number and tells the people sitting around that they can call him for help at any time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 11:48:37 am
BJP MLA Ram Kadam, BJP MLA Ram Kadam kidnap comment, Ram Kadam kidnap video, BJP MLA kidnap video, BJP MLA Ram Kadam viral video, BJP, BJP MLA, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news While many questioned the safety of women others wondered what would the MLA do if someone wanted to marry his daughter. (Source: File Photo)
A BJP MLA in Maharashtra sparked a controversy after a video of him allegedly promising to kidnap women for men who want to marry them went viral. While addressing a large crowd at a dahi handi event, Ram Kadam from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar constituency, is heard saying, “You can call me.. if you call me saying I have proposed a girl and need your help.. I will definitely help you.. I will call your parents and ask them…If they say they like that girl then… I will kidnap that girl and give it you.. now take my number.”

ALSO READ | #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer: Women on Twitter take Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s statement down a peg

The video, which went viral, has created quite a buzz on social media with many disturbed by the alleged comment made by the MLA. While many questioned the safety of women others wondered what would the MLA do if someone wanted to marry his daughter. Here are some of the comments trending on the Internet:

