BJP MLA’s ‘kidnap women for men’ remark riles netizens

A BJP MLA in Maharashtra sparked a controversy after a video of him allegedly promising to kidnap women for men who want to marry them went viral. While addressing a large crowd at a dahi handi event, Ram Kadam from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar constituency, is heard saying, “You can call me.. if you call me saying I have proposed a girl and need your help.. I will definitely help you.. I will call your parents and ask them…If they say they like that girl then… I will kidnap that girl and give it you.. now take my number.”

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad shared the video on Twitter, where Kadam is seen talking to the men in the crowd and allegedly making the claims. He offers his telephone number and tells the people sitting around that they can call him for help at any time.

The video, which went viral, has created quite a buzz on social media with many disturbed by the alleged comment made by the MLA. While many questioned the safety of women others wondered what would the MLA do if someone wanted to marry his daughter. Here are some of the comments trending on the Internet:

What if someone says he wants to marry his daughter? Will he help?? https://t.co/GDU6koYkgV — Narsi Benwal (@NarsiBenwal) September 4, 2018

What’s wrong with the crowd. Don’t they have sisters or daughters. https://t.co/uxvjQaluB9 — Avantika Shukla (@avi_1801) September 5, 2018

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ram Kadam promises to ‘kidnap girls’ who reject marriage proposals 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ah1yUaNTOB — DJ Proof (@officialdjproof) September 4, 2018

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has promised to help boys kidnap girls who decline their proposal. Ok, nothing new. Except that his name is Ram. pic.twitter.com/V7jlvYCi9v — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) September 5, 2018

Twitter bio – Brother to 60k sisters Reality – Will kidnap the girl you like This shows the mentality of BJP MLA Ram Kadam pic.twitter.com/vJ00vDp2dg — Shivram SRK Krishna (@ShivramJEE) September 5, 2018

