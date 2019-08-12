Toggle Menu
Karnataka MLA trolled after video of him failing to row boat during floods goes viral

MP Renukacharya, the MLA of the Honnali constituency, was caught on camera trying, and failing, to row through knee-deep water. He was supposed to be aiding in flood relief work.

Netizens criticised the MLA for being no help for the people who were actually affected by the flood.

A Karnataka MLA from the BJP was criticised on social media after a video emerged of him unsuccessfully attempting to row a boat when he was supposed to be aiding flood relief efforts. MP Renukacharya, the MLA of the Honnali constituency, was caught on camera trying, and failing, to row through knee-deep water in the Belimallur village even as people pulled the boat along.

The MLA was visiting flood-affected parts of his constituency to supervise the rescue operations in the region. The video quickly went viral and many people on social media criticised the MLA for what they said was a “photo op”.

The video shows the leader struggling to row the boat filled with people through floodwaters even as a group of people intermittently keep pulling him forward. At one point, the MLA almost falls when the boat is pulled.

Many of those present at the site are also seen clicking selfies with the MLA.

People slammed the MLA saying his presence at the site was a publicity stunt and criticised him for not helping those who were actually affected by the floods.

Here are some reactions to the video:

Renukacharya’s constituency has been hit by the floods that have struck parts of Karnataka. The number of flood-hit talukas across 17 districts of the state rose to 86 and there are 1,181 relief camps across the state that accommodate over 3.32 lakh people. The death toll due to the floods in the state rose to 42 on Monday, even as rescue operations were expected to continue throughout the day.

