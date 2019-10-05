BJP fields TikTok star Sonali Phogat from Haryana: A look at her viral videos

Advertising

BJP recently announced its candidates for the forthcoming Haryana elections and one name caught everyone’s attention, Sonali Phogat. The 40-year-old is a TikTok sensation with nearly 1.4 lakh followers and 6.5 lakh ‘likes’ on the popular video-sharing app. Phogat who currently serves as the party’s vice president of the state women’s wing and Hisar zonal director of Haryana Kala Parishad has been fielded from Adampur constituency in Hisar district.

She will be contesting against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Phogat who currently resides in Hisar has worked in a few TV serials in a two-decade-long acting career. Sources close to her said that her TikTok popularity only increased after her BJP nomination made the news.

Here are some of Phogat’s TikTok videos that went viral