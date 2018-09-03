Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

BJP candidate’s over the top celebration after poll win reminds Twitterati of Natwest series

The video of Siragannavar's celebration, which went viral in no time, reminded many people of India's historic win against England back in the 2002 Natwest Series, where Ganguly aka Dada took off his shirt to celebrate the win.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2018 3:51:50 pm
Sourav Ganguly, Veerappa Siragannavar, Veerappa Siragannavar takes off shirt, Veerappa Siragannavar viral video, BJP candidate, BJP Man Celebrates Karnataka, Karnataka candidate, Many also wondered whether the BJP candidate is a fan of the cricketer. (Source: File Photo)
A BJP candidate brought back memories of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly when he took off his shirt to celebrate his victory in the Karnataka urban local body polls. Veerappa Siragannavar, who won ward no. 19 in Bagalkote municipal council, took to the streets and twirled it — Ganguly-style.

News agency ANI shared the video of his ‘over the top’ celebration. “#WATCH: Veerappa Siragannavar, BJP candidate from ward No. 19 of Bagalkote municipal council, celebrates his victory in the urban local body polls by removing his shirt. #Karnataka,” the tweet read.

The counting for the 105 urban local bodies (ULB) across Karnataka, that went to polls on August 31, is underway. A total of 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the BJP and 1,397 from the JD-S contested in the urban local body elections.

 

The video of Siragannavar’s celebration, which went viral in no time, reminded many people of India’s historic win against England back in the 2002 Natwest Series, where Ganguly aka Dada took off his shirt to celebrate the win. Moreover, many also wondered whether the BJP candidate is a fan of the cricketer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
