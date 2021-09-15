‘The end is near’: Video of mango ice cream chaat loaded with cheese leaves netizens nauseous

There seems to be no end to bizarre food combinations and recipes around the world. After a picture of Maggi milkshake went viral, leaving people feeling squeamish, another weird recipe has got everyone talking online: Chaat made with mango ice cream.

In a twist to Gujarat’s famous dabeli — a sweet and spicy version of vada pav — a street vendor gave it a cold touch using mango dolly ice creams. But what really left people feeling unsure was the fact that it was topped with an awful amount of cheese!

In the three-minute video which went viral, the maker is seen soaking the bread slices first in coconut water, which even has turmeric in it. He is then seen topping it off with a sweet-sour syrup and sauces, including mango chutney. After layering it with some chopped dry fruits, the vendor neatly dices some ice cream on it.

While most might have thought that would have been the end of the recipe and said they would love to try it, what happened next baffled netizens. The vendor went overboard and grated two cubes of cheese on the chaat and as if that was not enough, he neatly cut another ice cream to finish off the dish.

Adding cheese to a sweet dish naturally left people in a frenzy online and sparked hilarious reaction on various social media platforms. While some asked why cheese was added to a cold dish, others also argued the dish can’t be called a dabeli. Yet others also joked that the food blogger should have posted the clip of him trying out the dish.

Isme gulkand, chilli flakes, coconut chutney, rasgulla, schezwan sauce, tusli patta daal kar ek cadbury bhi chop kar dete toh aur tasty lagta.😆 https://t.co/kVWvMYuMwG — Sarcastic Rajiv (@RajivTweets_) September 14, 2021

Bas ulti 🤮 karna baaki hai https://t.co/0dn1ZRYKEk — Clinton Fernandes (@ClintonWFerns) September 14, 2021

Y?

Who forces to make such recipes?

😰😰😰🥺🥺🤭🤭 https://t.co/VPUiQ3I1OH — My_Scribbles🖊️🖋️📝 (@SnehaThinks) September 13, 2021

The vendor forgot to sprinkle Aloe Vera, aanvala and karela juice inbetween layers 😜 https://t.co/0F0CgfzZNU — VoxPopuli (@chaarvaak) September 13, 2021

Dabeli kidar hei 🥴🥴🥴

Food is in danger. This is dangerous. What the hell is this mess 🙄 https://t.co/SJeii6rpnr — Jyoti J. (@JyotiBaneJwala) September 13, 2021