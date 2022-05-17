scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Bizarre fight sequence from Vijay’s Beast goes viral, retired IAF pilot says ‘all logic has gone down the drain’

While people were left in splits seeing the fight sequence in Vijay's Beast, they defended the superstar and shared bizarre fight sequences from Indian film industries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 17, 2022 1:47:03 pm
vijay beast, beast fighter jet sequence, iaf pilot question logic beast, beast airplane scene, bizarre fight sequences indian films, indian expressThe film centres around an ex-RAW agent, who unexpectedly finds himself in a high-stakes hostage situation.

Audience is ready for suspension of disbelief when they sit down to watch a masala entertainer. However, at times filmmakers push it to absurd lengths, leaving people scratching their heads. Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest, Beast, has now joined the list. The scene in question features a feisty fight in the air, with Vijay at the controls. So bizarre is his manoeuvre that a real-life Indian Air Force pilot is now asking exactly what is happening.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial shows Vijay’s fighter jet being targeted by enemy planes. He asks his team to deploy missiles in his direction, but moves out of their path at the last minute as the enemy planes crash and burn.

Also read |‘RIP Physics’: This train scene from Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ has netizens baffled

Retired group captain Sivaraman Sajan, who took to his Twitter to share the clip, wrote: “I have so many questions…”. Another army veteran, retired major Amit Bansal replied, “What was this???????? my brain is numb… Can not think further… all logic has gone in the drain…”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The film centres around an ex-RAW agent, who unexpectedly finds himself in a high-stakes hostage situation. As terrorists hijack a popular mall right in the heart of the city, they are not aware of the ex-spy’s presence amid them and end up becoming his victims.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

While the film had a good run at the box office despite stiff competition from KGF 2, it was largely panned by reviewers.

Others also wondered how the actor was able to breathe after removing his mask. While the scene left desi users in splits, many highlighted it’s not even the most bizarre thing they have seen on silver screen. Soon, movie buffs responded to his post with many absurd fight-sequences from many film industries across the country.

The film has been seen renewed interest from the public after it premiered on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil on May 11.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement