Bizarre fight sequence from Vijay’s Beast goes viral, retired IAF pilot says ‘all logic has gone down the drain’

Audience is ready for suspension of disbelief when they sit down to watch a masala entertainer. However, at times filmmakers push it to absurd lengths, leaving people scratching their heads. Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest, Beast, has now joined the list. The scene in question features a feisty fight in the air, with Vijay at the controls. So bizarre is his manoeuvre that a real-life Indian Air Force pilot is now asking exactly what is happening.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial shows Vijay’s fighter jet being targeted by enemy planes. He asks his team to deploy missiles in his direction, but moves out of their path at the last minute as the enemy planes crash and burn.

Retired group captain Sivaraman Sajan, who took to his Twitter to share the clip, wrote: “I have so many questions…”. Another army veteran, retired major Amit Bansal replied, “What was this???????? my brain is numb… Can not think further… all logic has gone in the drain…”

The film centres around an ex-RAW agent, who unexpectedly finds himself in a high-stakes hostage situation. As terrorists hijack a popular mall right in the heart of the city, they are not aware of the ex-spy’s presence amid them and end up becoming his victims.

While the film had a good run at the box office despite stiff competition from KGF 2, it was largely panned by reviewers.

I have so many questions…. pic.twitter.com/zVafb6uAnm — sajan (@sajaniaf) May 15, 2022

What was this???????? my brain is numb… Can not think further… all logic has gone in the drain… — Major Amit Bansal (Retd) (@majoramitbansal) May 16, 2022

Others also wondered how the actor was able to breathe after removing his mask. While the scene left desi users in splits, many highlighted it’s not even the most bizarre thing they have seen on silver screen. Soon, movie buffs responded to his post with many absurd fight-sequences from many film industries across the country.

Here is legend clown we call as spy thriller 😂 no one can hate this movie because it’s not consider as movie itself https://t.co/vYWD2IZlo4 pic.twitter.com/lOeHGSHqCg — Jaga Mission (@jaga_mission) May 16, 2022

from giving thumbs up from atleast 10000 ft to exchanging salutes mid air….and wtf is “rafael reporting” pic.twitter.com/DKc8wWGM7p — Aman (@amanam__) May 15, 2022

The film has been seen renewed interest from the public after it premiered on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil on May 11.