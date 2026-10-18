Bittu Tabahi’s quest to clean a river: installs two dustbins, one gets stolen

Surendra Singh Choudhary, who goes by the name ‘Bittu Tabahi’ shared a video four days back about the state of the Ajnar River, in Rajgarh district after he spent eight months cleaning it.
He nevertheless installed two dustbins beside the river to discourage people from throwing waste into the water. However, the next day, he found that one of the dustbins was missing. The bins had been installed to give residents a proper place to dispose of their waste to prevent further pollution.
The caption of the video read, “जनता की सुविधा के लिए रखे ड्रम भी चोरी हो गए 😢😢”
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He also said in the video that the rope tying the drums to a tree was cut and one of the dustbins was stolen. He expressed disbelief that the drums meant for trash would be stolen.
This has led to questions about upholding basic civic sense and responsibility toward our environment. After seeing the river dirty again, Choudhary did not back down. He started cleaning the river again, from scratch. He mentioned in his earlier video that he was not a good swimmer, but this did not stop him. He entered the river to collect the waste, bag by bag, only to find that one of the dustbins had been stolen again.
Comments on the video also expressed frustration and disappointment. One user wrote, “I have started to feel really sorry for him at this point. All his efforts are going in vain, and these people don’t deserve any good!”
Another user wrote, “Law and order is a joke. So is civic sense.”
Expressing the need for strict measures, a third user wrote, “Each and everyone should be fined.”