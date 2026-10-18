Bittu Tabahi’s quest to clean a river: installs two dustbins, one gets stolen

Surendra Singh Choudhary, who goes by the name ‘Bittu Tabahi’ shared a video four days back about the state of the Ajnar River, in Rajgarh district after he spent eight months cleaning it.

He nevertheless installed two dustbins beside the river to discourage people from throwing waste into the water. However, the next day, he found that one of the dustbins was missing. The bins had been installed to give residents a proper place to dispose of their waste to prevent further pollution.

The caption of the video read, “जनता की सुविधा के लिए रखे ड्रम भी चोरी हो गए 😢😢”