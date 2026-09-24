Bittu Tabahi removes 585 kg garbage from Yamuna; CEO reacts: ‘Slap on administration’

Surendra Singh Choudhary, better known as Bittu Tabahi, returned to the Yamuna riverbank on September 20 with a group of volunteers for a cleanup drive that lasted four and a half hours. Together, they collected around 585 kg of waste from the Delhi-NCR stretch of the river.
The 21-year-old student, who first gained attention for cleaning a garbage-filled river in his hometown Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, was praised online for the effort. Among those who applauded his work was Delhi-based entrepreneur Alok Jain, founder of WeekendInvesting.
Reacting to a post about the cleanup on X, Jain, an IIT Delhi alumnus, wrote, “Super wow and a tight slap on the local administration.” His post has since reached more than 50,000 people, with several users agreeing that volunteers like Choudhary are taking on work that should ordinarily be handled by civic authorities.
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One user wrote, “Huge applause! Shame also on citizens throwing garbage and waste here and there, everywhere.”
Another commented, “Why give a tight slap to the local administration???? They are helping Gen Z by doing nothing and giving our youth the opportunity to do this remarkable job of cleaning the river, and city themselves.”
“Tight slap on both govt and people who treat public places like garbage bin,” a third user wrote. Another tagged the Delhi chief minister and suggested, “Give him an official contract of cleaning Yamuna, he and his team are more dedicated and efficient than yours.”
Choudhary shared a video of the cleanup on September 22, showing volunteers picking up plastic, religious offerings and other waste scattered along the riverbank. “September 20, World Cleanup Day. Four and a half hours cleaning on the Yamuna bank, and together removed 585 kg of garbage,” he wrote in the caption.
“Flower garland, worship stuff, plastic, everything was scattered on the pier. People around came, handed out, and the whole riverbank was cleaned,” he added.
Choudhary said the campaign would continue for three days. He also plans to travel to other states to raise awareness about cleanliness and encourage people to take part in such efforts. As promised, two days after the Yamuna cleanup, Bittu Tabahi moved to Gurugram, where he and his team took up another cleanup drive at Khedki Daula.