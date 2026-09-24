Bittu Tabahi removes 585 kg garbage from Yamuna; CEO reacts: ‘Slap on administration’

Two days after the Yamuna cleanup, Bittu Tabahi moved to Gurugram, where he and his team took up another cleanup drive at Khedki Daula.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, better known as Bittu Tabahi, returned to the Yamuna riverbank on September 20 with a group of volunteers for a cleanup drive that lasted four and a half hours. Together, they collected around 585 kg of waste from the Delhi-NCR stretch of the river.

The 21-year-old student, who first gained attention for cleaning a garbage-filled river in his hometown Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, was praised online for the effort. Among those who applauded his work was Delhi-based entrepreneur Alok Jain, founder of WeekendInvesting.

Reacting to a post about the cleanup on X, Jain, an IIT Delhi alumnus, wrote, “Super wow and a tight slap on the local administration.” His post has since reached more than 50,000 people, with several users agreeing that volunteers like Choudhary are taking on work that should ordinarily be handled by civic authorities.