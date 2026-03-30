Who is Bittu Tabahi? MP man wins Anand Mahindra’s praise for cleaning river manually

Bittu Tabahi, a man from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, caught the internet’s attention recently after a video of him cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar river surfaced online. Instead of winning plaudits, the 20-year-old was accused of milking views and likes from such clean-up drives. However, industrialist Anand Mahindra heaped praise on Bittu in his new #MondayMotivation post.
In a viral X post, the billionaire businessman wrote, “This young man from Biaora, M.P, was criticised for claiming to have cleaned parts of a river just in order to gain social media views. Well, we usually complain that social media rewards the trivial rather than the meaningful. So If a desire for ‘likes’ can become a force for good that’s fine with me…Bittu Tabahi from Biaora is my #MondayMotivation.”
Along with the post, Mahindra shared a video of Bittu cleaning the polluted river.
Watch here:
This young man from Biaora, M.P, was criticised for claiming to have cleaned parts of a river just in order to gain social media views.
Well, we usually complain that social media rewards the trivial rather than the meaningful
So If a desire for ‘likes’ can become a force for… pic.twitter.com/ARgEhphuQN
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2026
The video quickly gained traction as several social media users hailed Bittu for his initiatives. “Most employees works because they need appreciation and benefits so he did indeed good . He must be appreciated without any if and but since he did great job as citizen,” an X user wrote.
“Respect. If chasing likes leads to cleaning rivers, we need more of that, not less. Real impact matters more than intentions,” another user commented. “Even if people are doing good work for Social Media likes, still we should respect it. Good work is acceptable and even in any form,” a third user reacted.
Born in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, Bittu Tabahi boasts over one lakh Instagram followers. His videos show him cleaning everything from littered public spaces to local waterways. He went viral after manually cleaning the Ajnar river with a few simple tools; he separated plastic waste, debris, and algae from the river.
View this post on Instagram
According to reports, he began cleaning the river on January 26 with his friends, who gave up midway. However, Bittu took charge and entered the river, pulling out plastic and other waste. It took him a few weeks to clean the river.