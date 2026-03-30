Who is Bittu Tabahi? MP man wins Anand Mahindra’s praise for cleaning river manually

Bittu Tabahi, a man from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, caught the internet’s attention recently after a video of him cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar river surfaced online. Instead of winning plaudits, the 20-year-old was accused of milking views and likes from such clean-up drives. However, industrialist Anand Mahindra heaped praise on Bittu in his new #MondayMotivation post.

In a viral X post, the billionaire businessman wrote, “This young man from Biaora, M.P, was criticised for claiming to have cleaned parts of a river just in order to gain social media views. Well, we usually complain that social media rewards the trivial rather than the meaningful. So If a desire for ‘likes’ can become a force for good that’s fine with me…Bittu Tabahi from Biaora is my #MondayMotivation.”