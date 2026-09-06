‘Not about taking credit’: Bittu Tabahi rejects Dhruv Rathee’s PR accusation

Surendra Singh Choudhary, a Madhya Pradesh man praised for cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar river in Biaora, has responded to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s criticism regarding his meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

During their meeting at the chief minister’s residence in Bhopal on Saturday, Yadav praised the 21-year-old man popularly known as Bittu Tabahi. A video of the interaction was posted on the Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s Instagram account, prompting Rathee to question the government’s involvement and accuse it of attempting to take credit for Choudhary’s work.

Dhruv Rathee’s criticism

Commenting on the video, Rathee wrote that the government had called Choudhary for a “photoshoot” after his work became viral. “Aa gaye credit lene.. Sara kaam ek ladke ne kiya aur jab viral hua toh use bula liya photoshoot ke liye,” Rathee wrote.