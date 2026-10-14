‘8 months of hard work went to waste’: Bittu Tabahi finds Ajnar River littered again

Despite not being a strong swimmer, Bittu Tabahi entered the river and began collecting the waste, bag by bag.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, has shared a disappointing sight from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. In a video posted on Instagram, he showed the Ajnar River littered with plastic bags and other waste once again.

Choudhary spent eight months removing tonnes of garbage from the river, doing the work alone and without specialised equipment. However, the rubbish has returned, undoing much of the work he had put into restoring the waterway.

Rather than walk away, Choudhary decided to get back to work. Despite not being a strong swimmer, he entered the river and began collecting the waste, bag by bag.