‘8 months of hard work went to waste’: Bittu Tabahi finds Ajnar River littered again

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, has shared a disappointing sight from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. In a video posted on Instagram, he showed the Ajnar River littered with plastic bags and other waste once again.
Choudhary spent eight months removing tonnes of garbage from the river, doing the work alone and without specialised equipment. However, the rubbish has returned, undoing much of the work he had put into restoring the waterway.
Rather than walk away, Choudhary decided to get back to work. Despite not being a strong swimmer, he entered the river and began collecting the waste, bag by bag.
Sharing the video Tuesday, he spoke about his disappointment at seeing the river in such a state again.
“I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this,” he wrote in the caption.
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He also asked social media users for suggestions on how to remove the garbage from the Ajnar River more efficiently.
The video sparked a discussion about public responsibility and the recurring problem of people dumping waste into water bodies. Several users praised Choudhary for continuing his efforts, while others expressed frustration over the lack of civic sense.
“You are doing amazing work but people don’t deserve your act of kindness. If you ever get a chance to leave, don’t hesitate,” one user commented.
“So sad… But you’re a hero, man. More power to you!” another wrote.
“People of our country are the reason why india is like this. Before we blame politicians, we should look at ourselves and what we’re doing for the country,” a third user said.
“And than they blame government for all this. Sometimes it makes me think that do our people deserve basic necessities,” read another comment.