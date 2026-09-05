20-year-old Indian who cleaned polluted river gets ‘job offer’ from Dutch founder

Slat responded to a post on X featuring Singh’s work. The post described how the 20-year-old had been cleaning the heavily polluted river and included pictures showing its condition before and after his efforts.

A 20-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has caught the attention of one of the world’s best-known environmentalists after his efforts to clean a polluted river went viral on social media.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has been cleaning the garbage-filled Ajnar River largely on his own for months. His work recently reached Boyan Slat, the Dutch inventor and founder of The Ocean Cleanup, who appeared to offer him a job.

Slat responded to a post on X featuring Singh’s work. The post described how the 20-year-old had been cleaning the heavily polluted river and included pictures showing its condition before and after his efforts.