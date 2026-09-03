‘They call me crazy’: Why this 20-year-old is cleaning a polluted river himself

Despite the difficulties, the 20-year-old has continued his mission (Photo: @bittu_tabahi/Instagram)

A 20-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh is making waves after taking it upon himself to clean the heavily polluted Ajnar River.

Bittu, also known as Bittu Tabahi, has been removing plastic, discarded waste, and other trash from the rivers and public places as part of his efforts to tackle water pollution.

Instead of waiting for authorities or an organised clean-up drive, Bittu has been carrying out the work himself and spending his own money on the supplies needed for the clean-up.

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In his recent video, Bittu responded to several users who accused him of taking such initiatives to go viral without actually cleaning the river. He shared details of how he carried out the clean-up drive, which took over three months per ghat.