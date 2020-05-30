People on Twitter share pictures of colourful birds using #BirdTwitter

Under the hashtag #BirdTwitter, several people posted pictures of birds from their garden, terrace, forest and more. Under the hashtag #BirdTwitter, several people posted pictures of birds from their garden, terrace, forest and more.

Several people on the microblogging site Twitter are sharing pictures of colourful and diverse birds with the #BirdTwitter. The Twitter thread, started by Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan, prompts people to post pictures of various birds with the location and name.

Kaswan started the thread on May 29 when he posted a picture of a white-throated kingfisher which he had captured, and urged people to do the same.

Under the hashtag, several people posted pictures of birds from their gardens, terraces, forests and other areas.

Take a look here:

Glossy ibis.. Bharat pur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/LABd5DZrAT — Anuj Malik (@AnujMal04230103) May 29, 2020

Crested Hawk Eagle – Kabini pic.twitter.com/vb3ItAw3l3 — BRS (@brsravi) May 29, 2020

My fav

Harpy 🦅 pic.twitter.com/COqeXWXmef — Rahul chopra (@rahulchopra5555) May 29, 2020

Common Starlings, Yamuna banks -Delhi pic.twitter.com/CsTxFMvNv9 — Anuradha Marwah (@anuradhams) May 29, 2020

They love to eat #crabs! ID – Crab Plovers

Location: Okha, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/00udbI2gar — Dhruv Prajapati (@Dhruv_spidy) May 29, 202

Pond Heron in flight pic.twitter.com/84zbcv7EMi — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) May 29, 2020

Crested Serpent Eagle – Juvenile disposing off a chequered keelback snake at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/NivHgzkOoG — girishp (@HicHicHurray) May 29, 2020

Time for #BirdTwitter. Post your bird picture or favorite bird with location & name. From your garden, terrace, walk, forest or anywhere. With little info & watch how this thread will become colorful. Here White throated kingfisher through my lens. pic.twitter.com/bmj8KWhetC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 29, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the forest official thanked those who participated in the thread and said it has pictures of over 500 birds of various colours and diversity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd