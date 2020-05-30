Follow Us:
Saturday, May 30, 2020
People on Twitter share pictures of colourful birds using #BirdTwitter

The Twitter thread, started by Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan, prompts people to post pictures of various birds with the location and name.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2020 2:31:21 pm
Several people on the microblogging site Twitter are sharing pictures of colourful and diverse birds with the #BirdTwitter. The Twitter thread, started by Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan, prompts people to post pictures of various birds with the location and name.

Kaswan started the thread on May 29 when he posted a picture of a white-throated kingfisher which he had captured, and urged people to do the same.

Under the hashtag, several people posted pictures of birds from their gardens, terraces, forests and other areas.

Take a look here:

In a follow-up tweet, the forest official thanked those who participated in the thread and said it has pictures of over 500 birds of various colours and diversity.

