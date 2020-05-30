People on Twitter share pictures of colourful birds using #BirdTwitter

Several people on the microblogging site Twitter are sharing pictures of colourful and diverse birds with the #BirdTwitter. The Twitter thread, started by Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan, prompts people to post pictures of various birds with the location and name.
Kaswan started the thread on May 29 when he posted a picture of a white-throated kingfisher which he had captured, and urged people to do the same.
Under the hashtag, several people posted pictures of birds from their gardens, terraces, forests and other areas.
Take a look here:
Glossy ibis.. Bharat pur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/LABd5DZrAT
— Anuj Malik (@AnujMal04230103) May 29, 2020
Crested Hawk Eagle – Kabini pic.twitter.com/vb3ItAw3l3
— BRS (@brsravi) May 29, 2020
Indian white eye DTR pic.twitter.com/aco6Uj2S4j
— WildLense® (@WildLense_India) May 29, 2020
My fav
Harpy 🦅 pic.twitter.com/COqeXWXmef
— Rahul chopra (@rahulchopra5555) May 29, 2020
Common Starlings, Yamuna banks -Delhi pic.twitter.com/CsTxFMvNv9
— Anuradha Marwah (@anuradhams) May 29, 2020
They love to eat #crabs!
ID – Crab Plovers
Location: Okha, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/00udbI2gar
— Dhruv Prajapati (@Dhruv_spidy) May 29, 202
Great Egret, Talawe wetlands, Navi Mumbai #BirdTwitter pic.twitter.com/m83GrnKo98
— Indealist🇮🇳 (@Indealist47) May 29, 2020
#BirdTwitter Indian Robin. balconybirding pic.twitter.com/BFbSlPPJaa
— Nagesh Prabhu M (@nageshprabhu) May 29, 2020
White-throated Kingfisher
Location: Dal Lake, Srinagar#Birdtwitter pic.twitter.com/aRDbi0fJV4
— Amir Bin Rafi (@amirrafi29) May 29, 2020
Crested Serpent Eagle 🦅 @ReserveCorbett pic.twitter.com/pAwcVNE3o0
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 29, 2020
Pond Heron in flight pic.twitter.com/84zbcv7EMi
— adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) May 29, 2020
Crested Serpent Eagle – Juvenile disposing off a chequered keelback snake at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/NivHgzkOoG
— girishp (@HicHicHurray) May 29, 2020
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 29, 2020
Time for #BirdTwitter. Post your bird picture or favorite bird with location & name. From your garden, terrace, walk, forest or anywhere. With little info & watch how this thread will become colorful. Here White throated kingfisher through my lens. pic.twitter.com/bmj8KWhetC
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 29, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, the forest official thanked those who participated in the thread and said it has pictures of over 500 birds of various colours and diversity.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.