‘After watching James Bond movies…,’ bird stalks cat and turns back when caught

Cats are often seen chasing and hunting birds, but an odd video that is making the rounds on social media shows just the opposite.

In an undated video, a bird can be seen carefully following a cat. Just as the cat turns towards the bird, the clever bird turns back pretending as if it were not chasing the feline.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared the video on Twitter on Sunday. His tweet titled “After watching James Bond movies…” soon got more than 55,000 views and thousands of likes.

Her nest must be somewhere around — Prabir Kumar Jena (@p_kjena) June 5, 2022

Really funny.Thanks for sharing the interesting video,sir. — SudhirMishra (@sudhir1mishra) June 5, 2022

So cute 😍

Magpies are quite aggressive. — The Flying Indian (@kausmazum) June 5, 2022

Now, that’s a ‘Bird Watching’ 😜😂 — Komala (@Komala65335450) June 5, 2022

Never seen such a patient cat, must be really well fed — Maanu – सुमित कुमार मिश्रा (@KingidteinSumit) June 5, 2022

Wow! Looks like that the cute bird has a sly sense of humor. 😊🙄🙂👌🏽 — JD (@Jaydeep46640597) June 5, 2022

Size doesn’t matter,all what matters is courage 😂 — J Jeelani K (@JJeelaniK) June 5, 2022

A Twitter user commented on the video, “Never seen such a patient cat, must be really well fed”. Another person remarked, “Wow! Looks like that the cute bird has a sly sense of humor. ”.

This is not the first viral video to show that birds can have an edge over their predators. In March this year Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra Group, tweeted a video of two crows teaming up to smartly steal food from a cat.

Before that, in February, another video went viral showing a small goose standing up to cows and bulls. The video, which appeared as if it was shot on a ranch, showed the mammals aggressively threatening the goose by kicking the dirt. However, despite towering over the goose, none of the cattle attacked it, while the bird looked more or less unfazed.