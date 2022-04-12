scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Watch: Mother bird stands her ground, guards eggs from excavator

The heart-touching clip has garnered more than 10 lakh views on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 7:45:17 pm
bird protecting eggs from excavator, mother bird protecting eggs, bird video, mother, mother's love, indian expressIndian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shared the clip on Monday.

Mothers will protect their children, even if that means putting their own lives at risk. The unconditional love of a mother often saves offspring from dangers. Proving the same, a video which recently surfaced online showed a mother bird protecting its eggs from an approaching excavator.

In the clip, the bird is seen hastily heading towards its eggs and brooding. An excavator is seen passing through the mud road on the other side. Then, the excavator reverses and moves towards the bird. The defensive bird chirps out loud and expands its wings to protect the eggs. The bucket of the excavator is seen near the bird even as the avian keeps chirping.

The excavator moves back, giving respite for a while to the bird. Again, the excavator comes forward and the bird cries out loud. The bird does not lose its spirit and fights till the excavator moves back.

The heart-touching clip has garnered more than 10 lakh views on Twitter. Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shared the clip on Monday and captioned it, “Mother’s will”. The clip left netizens talking about their mother’s love. “Mother’s love greatest for any creature,” commented a user. Meanwhile, some users said the video was scripted.

Watch the video here:

See reactions:

Before this, a short clip showing a bird forcing a tractor driver to stop had gone viral in 2019. The bird made the risky attempt to save its eggs from being crushed. The clip from north China had moved netizens and had also showed the driver placing a bottle of water near the bird.

