Watch: Mother bird stands her ground, guards eggs from excavator

Mothers will protect their children, even if that means putting their own lives at risk. The unconditional love of a mother often saves offspring from dangers. Proving the same, a video which recently surfaced online showed a mother bird protecting its eggs from an approaching excavator.

In the clip, the bird is seen hastily heading towards its eggs and brooding. An excavator is seen passing through the mud road on the other side. Then, the excavator reverses and moves towards the bird. The defensive bird chirps out loud and expands its wings to protect the eggs. The bucket of the excavator is seen near the bird even as the avian keeps chirping.

The excavator moves back, giving respite for a while to the bird. Again, the excavator comes forward and the bird cries out loud. The bird does not lose its spirit and fights till the excavator moves back.

The heart-touching clip has garnered more than 10 lakh views on Twitter. Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shared the clip on Monday and captioned it, “Mother’s will”. The clip left netizens talking about their mother’s love. “Mother’s love greatest for any creature,” commented a user. Meanwhile, some users said the video was scripted.

Only parents are the one who is with us in the most difficult times.. they are the only one who supports you to better , they always says you can n you will .. sometimes I wonder I feel so lucky that I have most amazing parents.. — Tiwari (a girl with dreams )🌸 (@quantagirl8) April 11, 2022

Mom is always a worrier , motherhood emotion , really heart touching , tears dropped unknowingly….being a human being we should never destroy innocent birds n animals family. — Priya (@mepriyadarshi5) April 11, 2022

The one operating this excavators did all this intentionally to made this clip… It is shamefull — प्रत्यक्ष !🇮🇳 (@ChallengerCh) April 11, 2022

Mother's love greatest for any creature❤️. — Pawan (@yoo_pawaa) April 11, 2022

Before this, a short clip showing a bird forcing a tractor driver to stop had gone viral in 2019. The bird made the risky attempt to save its eggs from being crushed. The clip from north China had moved netizens and had also showed the driver placing a bottle of water near the bird.