‘Everything is Binod’: How one YouTube comment triggered the most bizarre meme trend

While its hard to predict the next trend on Twitter, the latest inclusion to the bucket list of jokes is #Binod memes. The latest trend has left most users perplexed, wondering ‘who this viral Binod is’, while others guessed what the ‘real Binod must be feeling’ — the platform is abuzz with sarcastic jokes and hilarious photo captions.

How did it start?

For the uninitiated, it all started with a video put out by YouTube channel Slayy Point, where creators Abhyudaya and Gautami decided to explore the comments section in one of their videos dubbing it as “garbage”. In the July 15 video tilted “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD),” they showed their audience the bizarre and crude comments left by YouTube users. They noticed a comment by user Binod Tharu, who just wrote his name “Binod” under the videos, and it quite naturally baffled them.

Why are Binod memes trending?

The creators presented many funny situations when to every question asked, the answer was only one: Binod. Soon, many Indian Youtubers noticed Binod being written all over their comments and it quickly became a trend on the platform. Cut to August, this comment from their video has now caught the attention of some desi meme-makers, so much so that Binod has become the top trend on Twitter.

Now, just like people thought everything is cake, desi people are thinking everything is Binod. Check out some of the #Binod memes from Twitter:

Binod for PM – 2024!

Binod for US President – 2028!

Next big thing in bollywood: BINOD!

Who’ll lift this years IPL trophy? BINOD संसार के हर प्रशन का उत्तर – #binod

हर कष्ट का निवारण – #binod

However, before Binod memes took Twitter by storm, it created a big buzz on Reddit, where a special sub-Reddit group has been made dedicated for such memes.

And acknowledging the overwhelming success, the YouTubers changed the description of their account saying, “Founder of BINOD”, welcoming members of “Binod Army”.

