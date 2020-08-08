As police forces, brands join #Binod meme trend, Tinder India’s entry takes the cake

Binod meme continues its craze on Twitter with more and more brands joined in the fun. Binod meme continues its craze on Twitter with more and more brands joined in the fun.

From police forces to brands, everyone has now joined the #Binod meme bandwagon as it continued to dominate social media trends and fans can’t have enough of it. While some had jokes up their sleeves, one even changed their Twitter profile name to Binod. However, it was Tinder India’s take on the trend that stole the show online.

As people across the country try to solve the mystery behind what triggered the bizarre meme trend, Tinder decided to pitch in, of course keeping up with its motto to connect like-minded people through its app. In a series of tweets, the dating app informed that Binod is on their platform and that he has met his perfect match — Binodini, leaving netizens in splits.

Update – Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

However, the associations with Binod didn’t end there. The dating app played along, taking wordplay to a new level, even as they explained to their audience right from Binod and Binodini’s first conversation to what the couple would do together.

Binodini replied ‘tere binod nahin lagda dil mera dholna’ https://t.co/jdtgj1spBB — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

They’re planning to watch Agent Binod together https://t.co/SZsvlfwzKj — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 8, 2020

While netizens loved the post online, some joked if Tinder India was thinking about changing its name to Binder! While that hasn’t happened yet, online payment app PayTM obliged to one user’s request on the micro-blogging site and changed their display name to Binod.

And as far as Binod and Binodini’s romance is concerned, Diney+Hotstar shared a picture from Chokher Bali featuring Aishwarya Rai to join the viral trend.

We know you have a #Binod meme too. Tell us in the comments. pic.twitter.com/tFPUlO0clm — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 7, 2020

There were other brands and services as well, who participated in the hot trend keeping desi users busy online.

We think Binod will be the first person to call and wish us at 12 tonight. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 7, 2020

everyone is binod, everything is binod pic.twitter.com/7yyVHK8CEJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2020

In addition to the appreciation for #Binod, let us not forget another hero, Armaan, who has commented this on every tweet of ours for the last year. https://t.co/DNpf4CC36i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2020

Receive every call with “Haan #Binod Bol” Comment and tag us with their reactions😂 — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 7, 2020

And not just brands, social media accounts of police forces too couldn’t leave this contemporary meme behind. Instead, they tweaked it to catch users’ attention and pass meaningful messages.

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe.#SafetyFirst — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 8, 2020

What is #BINOD? B – Buckle up the seat belt before driving

I – Inform Police about any suspicious activity

N – Never drink and drive

O – Obey COVID guidelines

D – Dial 100 for any help or assistance#JaipurPolice #TeamJaipurPolice — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) August 7, 2020

