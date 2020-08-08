scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 08, 2020
As police forces, brands join #Binod meme trend, Tinder India’s entry takes the cake

While brands focused on promotions, social media accounts of police forces too participated in this contemporary meme trend, but to catch users' attention and pass on meaningful messages.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2020 6:51:53 pm
binod, binod memes, brands join binod memes, police forces binod memes, why are binod memes trending, paytm binod post, tinder india binod, viral news, indian express Binod meme continues its craze on Twitter with more and more brands joined in the fun.

From police forces to brands, everyone has now joined the #Binod meme bandwagon as it continued to dominate social media trends and fans can’t have enough of it. While some had jokes up their sleeves, one even changed their Twitter profile name to Binod. However, it was Tinder India’s take on the trend that stole the show online.

As people across the country try to solve the mystery behind what triggered the bizarre meme trend, Tinder decided to pitch in, of course keeping up with its motto to connect like-minded people through its app. In a series of tweets, the dating app informed that Binod is on their platform and that he has met his perfect match — Binodini, leaving netizens in splits.

However, the associations with Binod didn’t end there. The dating app played along, taking wordplay to a new level, even as they explained to their audience right from Binod and Binodini’s first conversation to what the couple would do together.

While netizens loved the post online, some joked if Tinder India was thinking about changing its name to Binder! While that hasn’t happened yet, online payment app PayTM obliged to one user’s request on the micro-blogging site and changed their display name to Binod.

And as far as Binod and Binodini’s romance is concerned, Diney+Hotstar shared a picture from Chokher Bali featuring Aishwarya Rai to join the viral trend.

There were other brands and services as well, who participated in the hot trend keeping desi users busy online.

And not just brands, social media accounts of police forces too couldn’t leave this contemporary meme behind. Instead, they tweaked it to catch users’ attention and pass meaningful messages.

