Did Billy Porter pull off a Ranveer Singh at the Oscars? Netizens think so

While the award-winning actor and musician was cheered for his outfit, Indian fans couldn't stop themselves from comparing it to an outfit worn by actor Ranveer Singh. Soon social media was flooded with tweets comparing Porter's and Singh's clothes.

Designed by Christian Siriano, Porter wore a black velvet tuxedo gown that featured a black bow tie, silk lapels and a flowy ball skirt.

The 91st Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, turned out to be an eventful evening with the moving performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans’ act of chivalry and last but not the least Spike Lee’s adorable hug. However, among many walking the red carpet, the ever-stylish Billy Porter managed to turn quite some heads with his spectacular outfit.

Designed by Christian Siriano, Porter wore a black velvet tuxedo gown that featured a black bow tie, silk lapels and a flowy ball skirt. The Pose actor also shared pictures of his ensemble on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up.”

While the award-winning actor and musician was cheered for his outfit, Indian fans couldn’t stop themselves from comparing it to an outfit worn by actor Ranveer Singh. Soon social media was flooded with tweets comparing Porter’s and Singh’s clothes.

