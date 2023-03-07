Bill Gates rides electric vehicle on recent India trip. Anand Mahindra challenges him to a race next time

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on his recent trip to India rode a Mahindra electric three-wheeler and was quite impressed by it. Gates shared a video riding the Mahindra Treo on Instagram and Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra also reacted to it.

In a video posted Monday, Gates is seen riding the Mahindra Treo as the song Babu Samjho Ishare from the 1949 classic Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi playing. “What has 3 wheels, 0 emissions, and makes no noise?” says a text insert on the video. Except for the horn, the ride is completely silent, Gates pointed out.

In another text insert, Gates said, “We’re going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon world.”

Gates wrote in the caption, “India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry.”

In a tweet, Mahindra shared the video of Gates and challenged him to a three-wheeler EV drag race on his next trip to India against him and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. “Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me…” he wrote.

“Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me… pic.twitter.com/v0jNikYyQg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2023

“Great to have such positive action for society by legends,” commented a user. “Excellent work from Mahindra Much needed three wheeler electric this should replace all Corbon emission auto .. please take back all Co emission auto’s and give them new electric ones this will reduce lot of pollution in India,” said another.

Mahindra had even met Gates, his former classmate at Harvard University, and shared a photo of them together at an event. The two met at an event where Gates gave Mahindra a signed copy of his book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster. Gates signed the book with a sweet note that said, “To anand, Best wishes to my classmate! Bill Gates.”