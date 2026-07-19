Watch: How a Chhattisgarh man rescued a stranded woman on a flooded road

A man has caught the Internet’s attention for a simple act of kindness amid heavy rain in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. The video shows him helping a stranded woman on a waterlogged Srikant Verma Marg Road.

Shared by the rescuer, Saurabh Bhargava, himself on Instagram, the now-viral reel shows him riding his motorcycle along the flooded road when he notices a woman unable to move her scooty as her foot was stuck in an iron object. Instead of riding past, he stops and asks, “Ma’am, help chahiye (Do you need help)?” The woman replies, “Haan, bhaiya (Yes, brother).” He then says, “Mat pareshan hoiye (Don’t worry).”

An act of kindness in Bilaspur

The woman then explains that her foot is stuck: “Bhaiya, mera pair phas gaya hai (Brother, my foot is stuck).” Bhargava immediately steps in, replying, “Ek minute, main theek karta hoon (One minute, I’ll help you).” He notices an object trapped around her foot and removes it.

After ensuring she is no longer stuck, he asks her to get off the scooty, saying, “Aap neeche utariye, main gaadi aage le jaata hoon (You get down, I’ll park the scooty at a safe place).” He then pushes the vehicle through the flooded stretch to a safer spot with less water.

Before moving the scooty, he checks whether the woman is injured, asking, “Zyada chot toh nahi lagi aapko (Did you get hurt)?” Once the vehicle is safely out of the water, the woman thanks him.

The video carries the on-screen text, “Content banane nikla tha, dua le kar wapas aaya (I had gone out to create content, but returned with blessings).” Its caption reads, “Please help others as much as you can!”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Bhargava (@bhargava.saurabh55)

The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions and has amassed over a million likes. “Even if you have just a 1 per cent chance to help someone, do it – and that’s exactly what you’ve done. Thank you, brother, for being an inspiration to so many. You just gained a new follower. Keep shining!” a user wrote.

“People like you make the world a better place,” another user commented. “It’s always the small town people,” a third user reacted.