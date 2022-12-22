scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Bikers get a lucky escape as they encounter a tiger on the road

Animal rights activists have time and again raised the demand for wildlife corridors so that wildlife can surpass roads without coming in contact with traffic.

Bikers get a lucky escape as they encounter tiger, bikers find tiger on road have lucky escape, wildlife corridors india, IFS officer Susanta Nanda, viral tiger videos, the need for wildlife corridors in India, indian express

Travellers often stumble upon wild animals while passing through deeply forested areas. Either these encounters can turn fatal for the animals after getting hit by the speeding vehicles or may pose threat to humans as the wild inhabitants may turn aggressive.

On Wednesday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video that showed a close encounter between bikers and a tiger on a tarred road. In the video, which seems to be recorded from a car, a tiger is seen crossing a road in forested area. Suddenly, a speeding bike arrives at the spot. However, the bike rider averts collision by promptly moving the two-wheeler backwards. The tiger then stands on the right side of the road for a while before going back to the forest.

ALSO READ |‘If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is’: Video featuring 6 big cats delights netizens

While sharing this undated video, Nanda wrote, “As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind & drive slow in wild habitats. Via Ramesh Pandey.”

This video has been viewed more than 61,000 times. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Luckily they didn’t provoke the animal by honking or trying to drive past it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

Another person raised the demand for wildlife corridors and wrote, “@nitin_gadkari @MORTHIndia kindly elevate these roads so this kind of interaction is eliminated completely and the animals can roam without being disturbed..we encroached their lands not the other way around so kindly elevate the road”. The user also tagged Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and the official Twitter account of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 02:19:30 pm
Next Story

‘A brash fellow’: Retired cop who arrested Charles Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed him at a Goa restaurant

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close