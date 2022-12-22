Bikers get a lucky escape as they encounter a tiger on the road

Travellers often stumble upon wild animals while passing through deeply forested areas. Either these encounters can turn fatal for the animals after getting hit by the speeding vehicles or may pose threat to humans as the wild inhabitants may turn aggressive.

On Wednesday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video that showed a close encounter between bikers and a tiger on a tarred road. In the video, which seems to be recorded from a car, a tiger is seen crossing a road in forested area. Suddenly, a speeding bike arrives at the spot. However, the bike rider averts collision by promptly moving the two-wheeler backwards. The tiger then stands on the right side of the road for a while before going back to the forest.

While sharing this undated video, Nanda wrote, “As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind & drive slow in wild habitats. Via Ramesh Pandey.”

Via Ramesh Pandey.

This video has been viewed more than 61,000 times. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Luckily they didn’t provoke the animal by honking or trying to drive past it.”

Another person raised the demand for wildlife corridors and wrote, “@nitin_gadkari @MORTHIndia kindly elevate these roads so this kind of interaction is eliminated completely and the animals can roam without being disturbed..we encroached their lands not the other way around so kindly elevate the road”. The user also tagged Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and the official Twitter account of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.