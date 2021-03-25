Tamil Nadu cop stops biker on highway, the kind reason is winning the internet

It’s not unusual for commuters to be stopped by the police on busy roads but a Tamil Nadu biker was surprised when a traffic officer gave him the reason why he asked him to pull over, in a recent incident. It turns out that the officer’s ‘unexpected’ action was motivated by a Good Samaritan spirit as he wanted the biker to help an elderly woman who had dropped her medicine. A video that has gone viral captures how the medicine was returned to its owner.

‘Kindness costs nothing but means everything’ is the refrain that best describes the collective and chivalrous effort to help out a complete stranger and the act is winning wholesome praise on the internet. In the video shared by travel blogger and biker Arun Kumar Moolya, the officer is shown as asking him if he is from Karnataka. He then hands him a medicine bottle, saying that it was dropped by a woman passenger travelling ahead in a bus.

He requested Moolya, who is popularly known as ‘AnnyArun’ on the internet, to chase the government bus on the highway and return the bottle of medicine to her. He didn’t think twice. After driving for some time, he managed to spot the bus and urged the driver to pull over before handing the medicine to her. “Mission accomplished!” the biker is heard saying in the end.

The video, which first dropped on YouTube, got wider traction after it went viral on a Reddit subgroup called r/HumansBeingBros. Talking to indianexpress.com, the 34-year-old biker from Karnataka said the incident took place about a month ago while he was travelling to Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu from Pondicherry.

Moolya, who has been travelling for many years in a bid to create video content for his YouTube channel, said it was a rare instance for the police to stop a commuter for such a noble cause. “Travelling over the years, I have been into many situations where I ended up saving fellow commuters as well as animals, either stranded or injured. But this was the first time a policeman stopped me for such a wonderful reason,” he said.

“It felt good being able to help someone while travelling, especially when you know the police asking you to help them. He didn’t ask anyone else but me, maybe because he thought I could chase the bus down easily,” he said.

However, what really made him happy was the fact that the bus driver also stopped immediately. “The bus driver was very kind as well. I can understand Tamil… but don’t really speak much. So, I had to rely on hand gestures to signal the driver, who understood and stopped quickly. Usually, they get annoyed,” he added.

Asked if he expected the video to go viral, the video content creator said he didn’t. “Not really, I thought it would be just another video which might fetch me comments from my subscribers. I put in a lot of effort to make travel vlogs which don’t get much views,” he said.

“However, this video has just two clips and I made no effort to edit it. Yet, it touched so many people. I’m especially glad because it has sent out a positive message and will hopefully bring two states, which have a fair share of differences, closer,” he said.

As the video went viral, the policeman was later identified as Krishnamoorthy by Superintendent of Police, Arjun Saravanan, Principal of Police Recruitment School, Perurani. Congratulating all for their efforts, the senior officer wrote: “A grandmother, who was boarding a bus at Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district forgot her medicines while boarding the bus. The medicine was later delivered by a biker Anny Arun. He acknowledged my compliment, saying that he was only doing the work that the police had done. Congratulations Krishnamurthy”.

Not just the police force, netizens too praised the trio. Here’s how netizens reacted to the video: