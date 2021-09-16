scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Watch: Biker narrowly escapes after being run over by bus in Gujarat

The accident, which took place at Dahod, soon went viral on social media, prompting an avalanche of reactions online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 1:18:28 pm
Gujarat, Gujarat biker viral video, Man Escapes Unhurt Run Over Bus Gujarat Dahod, bus viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the 48-second clip, the youth is seen trying to overtake the bus moments before falling.

A video of a biker miraculously escaping unhurt after coming under a bus in Gujarat has gone viral on social media, leaving many terrified.

In the 48-second clip, the youth is seen trying to overtake the bus moments before the vehicle comes in contact with the two-wheeler. The impact immediately throws the biker off his vehicle and he comes right under the bus’s front wheel.

While the bus driver immediately stops the vehicle, the biker is seen wiggling out from under the bus and walking toward the edge of the road as other vehicles halt to help him with his two-wheeler.

Watch the video here:

The accident, which took place at Dahod, soon went viral on social media, prompting an avalanche of reactions online. Many criticised the biker for driving rashly and trying to overtake the bus. Some also commented on the driver’s alertness for promptly stopping the bus.

