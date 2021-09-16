Watch: Biker narrowly escapes after being run over by bus in Gujarat

A video of a biker miraculously escaping unhurt after coming under a bus in Gujarat has gone viral on social media, leaving many terrified.

In the 48-second clip, the youth is seen trying to overtake the bus moments before the vehicle comes in contact with the two-wheeler. The impact immediately throws the biker off his vehicle and he comes right under the bus’s front wheel.

ALSO READ | US YouTuber asks son to cry on camera, apologises after posting unedited video

While the bus driver immediately stops the vehicle, the biker is seen wiggling out from under the bus and walking toward the edge of the road as other vehicles halt to help him with his two-wheeler.

Watch the video here:

The accident, which took place at Dahod, soon went viral on social media, prompting an avalanche of reactions online. Many criticised the biker for driving rashly and trying to overtake the bus. Some also commented on the driver’s alertness for promptly stopping the bus.

Mistake of the bike rider — Amit A Tiwari (@Amit_A_Tiwari) September 15, 2021

Driver was good. He stopped the Bus. — RT 🇮🇳 (@ravi_think) September 15, 2021

Btw you need to change the way your caption is: it should be :he escaped because of alert bus driver whom the biker tried to overtake rashly! — Sreedhar Iyer🇮🇳 (@IyerSreedhar) September 15, 2021

traffic as well driving sense is terrific in India — a.k. singh (@aksingh80140880) September 15, 2021