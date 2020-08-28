scorecardresearch
Friday, August 28, 2020
Men turn bike into multi-tasking machine, impress Anand Mahindra and other netizens

The undated video where the men turn a motorbike into a machine that separates corn kernels has impressed netizens as well as the Mahindra group chairman.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2020 7:35:03 pm
Anand Mahindra, Bike, Corn kernel, Multi-tasking machine, Bike multipurpose use, Bike corn kernel separating machine, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.While many expressed concern over hygiene, others simply appreciated the men for their innovation. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Anand Mahindra)

A video in which men use the rear wheel on a motorcycle to separate corn kernel is doing the rounds of the internet and among those, it has impressed is industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The undated video shows the men making alternative use of the motorcycle and Mahindra was among the many to share the clip on Twitter.

“I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of,” Mahindra wrote while sharing it.

While many expressed concern over the hygiene involved in this process, others praised the men for their innovation. The post also prompted a discussion on the non-availability of technology in the agricultural sector.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over four million views with almost 1000 people commenting on it.

