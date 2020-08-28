Men turn bike into multi-tasking machine, impress Anand Mahindra and other netizens

While many expressed concern over hygiene, others simply appreciated the men for their innovation. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Anand Mahindra)

A video in which men use the rear wheel on a motorcycle to separate corn kernel is doing the rounds of the internet and among those, it has impressed is industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The undated video shows the men making alternative use of the motorcycle and Mahindra was among the many to share the clip on Twitter.

“I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of,” Mahindra wrote while sharing it.

I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’ pic.twitter.com/rMj6rowA3L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2020

While many expressed concern over the hygiene involved in this process, others praised the men for their innovation. The post also prompted a discussion on the non-availability of technology in the agricultural sector.

Thanks to the inventor of the wheel. — Viswanathan (@Viswana65826773) August 27, 2020

In a movie called “Gods must be crazy”, a little Kalaharian village thought of multiple uses of a cococola bottle. This video similarly shows that at the core we are all entrepreneurs, but some of us are too sacred to do something new. Fear of the unknown is too strong. — suresh bhagavatula (@beesuresh) August 28, 2020

Hilarious multi tasking 😂😂😂 — Tanya Design101 (@learndesign101) August 27, 2020

I hope they wash the tyre before doing this multitasking 😆😇 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) August 27, 2020

Micro particle of carbon black would be dangerous for health .. Nop … not a good idea sir !! — ashvin patel (@ashvin22932) August 27, 2020

Sir, while i totally admire your posts on creativity and jugaad… this particular one is a potential health hazard as tiny fragments of rubber are mixed with corn.. — Sunil Patil (@spatil) August 27, 2020

This is where India’s MSME sectors or engineering colleges should step in to provide a well engineered efficient solar, wind or battery powered abrasive wheel that will help optimise such mundane activities & empower the grassroots to contribute more towards growth & development — InertMind (@NobleAbhiyanta) August 27, 2020

Since being shared, the post has garnered over four million views with almost 1000 people commenting on it.

