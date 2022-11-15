Bihar’s Graduate Chaiwali alleges repeated confiscation of cart, says will shut shop. Watch video

Priyanka Gupta, an Economics graduate from Bihar, set up a tea stall near the Patna Women’s College in April this year. The young woman was hopeful that her business would take off, fetch income, and enable her to become financially independent after struggling to get a job for two years.

While she won praise on social media as ‘Graduate Chaiwali’, Gupta has now alleged that her cart is being targeted and stopped several times from doing business. She said misogyny has let her down.

In a video shared by News 24 on Twitter, the woman is seen weeping and venting out. With a broken voice, she says, “All of you might recognise me—the Graduate Chaiwali, the so-called Graduate Chaiwali.” She adds, “I thought of doing something different in Bihar and then people were supporting… But this is Bihar.”

In the video, Gupta also talks about the glaring disparity between how women entrepreneurs and others are treated. “Here, women’s status is just confined to the kitchen…There is no right for girls to move forward. There are a lot of carts installed here in Patna. There are a lot of illegal works in Patna such as sale of liquor unlawfully. The system is not active there. But if a girl is managing her own business, she will be bothered time and again.”

She adds, “My lot is to be confined to the kitchen, sweep the floor, get married and leave home. There is no power to do my own business.”

She also says the cart on which she has been selling tea has been targeted several times. “How can my cart be lifted from there when I have already got the permission from the Commissioner? I have been failed by this system. I am going to the franchise which has booked my company. I am going back home and shutting the company,” she says.

“Thank you, Nagar Nigam, the system in Bihar. You have shown me my status. If you are a woman, stay at home, there is no need to do anything outside because it’s Bihar.”

When she set up the tea stall, Gupta’s photographs were shared by ANI showing her shop being flocked by students. The banner at the stall read, “Log kya sochenge agar ye bhi hum hi sochenge, to fir log kya sochenge…”